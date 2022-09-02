Rick on the Road: Farmington Cardinals took flight under Holland’s leadership

FARMINGTON -- Farmington initiated a new era of high school football with the opening of its sparkling $15 million stadium against rival Prairie Grove on Sept. 6, 2019.

But Farmington was a football town long before skydiver Joe Caldwell landed at midfield with the game ball to mark the transition from old Allen Holland Field to the new showplace.

Farmington was a dominant program under coach Holland, who led the Cardinals to back-to-back state championships in 1972 and 1973 and semifinal appearances in 1982, 1984, 1986 and 1989.

The squad was overpowering in 1973 when the Cardinals went 12-0 and won the Class B state championship while outscoring its opponents 501-53. Only Danville, a team Farmington beat 31-24 in the semifinals, scored more than one touchdown against the Cardinals that season.

"I think the thing that set up apart was back then was our quickness and strength because we didn't have any size or speed," said Holland, who was inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2009. "I wanted our guys to be disciplined and in great shape. I can honestly say we never lost a game because we were out of shape."

Ron Hudson, who played on both state championship teams in the 1970s, also credits team chemistry and a no-nonsense approach by Holland for the Cardinals' success.

"You didn't want to be called into the office because coach Holland was 6-foot-8, and it was very intimidating to be faced with him one-on-one," Hudson said. "But, at the same time, you'd run through a brick wall for him, and we had a close-knit team, a bunch of country boys who hauled hay together, fished together, and we all went to the drive-in theater on the weekend. That had a lot to do with the team we had."

Farmington was labeled the "Big Red Machine" while rolling over opponents in the 1970s and 1980s. But the wins became less frequent in the 1990s and 2000s as the Farmington community began to grow and its sports teams bumped up in classification.

For seven years starting in 2014, Farmington managed a winning record only one time while trying to compete in the rugged 5A-West Conference with traditionally strong programs like Harrison, Alma and Morrilton. But Farmington made a blockbuster move when it enticed J.R. Eldridge to take over for Mike Adams, who retired in 2020 after a long and mostly successful career as a high school coach.

Eldridge, a Fayetteville native, was already considered one of the top high school coaches in Arkansas after winning consecutive state championships at Arkadelphia and leading Class 7A North Little Rock to a runner-up finish before returning to Northwest Arkansas. Eldridge led Farmington to an 8-3 overall record and 5-2 conference mark last season that included a 36-35 comeback win at Harrison.

"I had watched coach Eldridge several times, like when his team Arkadelphia team went to Prairie Grove in the playoffs, and I was impressed with what I saw," said Jeff Oxford, a former Farmington School Board member who was instrumental in bringing Eldridge to Farmington. "His teams were tough, and they played hard. I was thinking, 'That's what Farmington is, what Farmington used to be.' We couldn't have hired a better coach."

Eldridge, of course, was attracted by the new facilities at the Farmington Sports Complex, and a large crowd watched on Sept. 6, 2019, when Farmington beat rival Prairie Grove 27-7 in the first game played at Cardinal Stadium. But Farmington doesn't forget its past, and former players and coaches came from all over to pay tribute when the Cardinals played their final football game at Allen Holland Field against Harrison in 2018.

"It was an emotional night, for sure," said Jerod Morrison, who is the director of technology and maintenance for Farmington Public Schools. "I played there my whole football career. Just hearing all the names and seeing the players and coaches brought back a lot of memories. It was sad, but you were excited, too, about what we were about to get [with the Farmington Sports Complex] and what we were building toward."

All that's left of the former football stadium in Farmington are memories and an empty field. The red and white press box and bleachers were removed and transferred to Decatur for its football program to use.

Holland, who coached Farmington from 1969-1991, agreed the longtime facility where games were played for 68 years had outlived its usefulness.

"It was high time we moved," Holland said. "The lighting was poor, and it was the worst stadium in the conference, especially after we moved to 5A. I could hear those Harrison people saying, 'Wow, this is a dump.' It was time to go, and they got it right with the beautiful facility they built over there."

Farmington, which was first settled in the 1800s and incorporated as a town in 1946, is a prime example of the tremendous growth in Northwest Arkansas. Traveling West on U.S. 62, it is hard to tell where Fayetteville ends and Farmington begins. New businesses and restaurants have sprung up along the highway, and major construction continues at the former high school, where a second story is being built onto what is now the junior high.

"In the mid-'80s, Farmington was a Class A school," Oxford said. "Prairie Grove was 2A. Lincoln was 2A. West Fork and Gravette, both 2A. We're close to Fayetteville, and Fayetteville doesn't have a lot of room to grow. So, the town's grown and the school's grown, and you can see that just by driving through and looking around."

Each season brings renewed optimism, and Farmington appears stacked again for another successful season under Eldridge, especially with Cameron Vanzant returning at quarterback. Vanzant won the job last year as a sophomore and earned the trust of his coaches and teammates by throwing for 2,330 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Longtime rival Prairie Grove has moved into the 5A-West this season and will challenge Farmington as a league member on Nov. 11 at Cardinal Stadium.

There's very little left at Allen Holland Field, where the Cardinals played for several years before moving into the Farmington Sports Complex in 2019. The press box was removed and the bleachers dismantled and transported to Decatur for use at its football stadium. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Former Farmington football coach Allen Holland relaxes during a visit to his home in July. The Cardinals became a top program under Holland, who led the Cardinals to back-to-back state championships in 1972 and 1973 and semifinal appearances in 1982, 1984, 1986, and 1989. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports reporter Rick Fires looks at an old sign July 15 at the site of the old Allen Holland Field in Farmington. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Former Farmington High School Football Coach Allen Holland poses for a portrait July 15 at his home in Farmington. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



