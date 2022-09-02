RICK’S PICKS: Top quarterbacks to lead Saints, Warriors in early-season showdown in state’s top game

Some teams might be a bit intimidated after arriving at Shiloh Christian and looking up at a row of state championship banners hanging at Champions Stadium.

Not Little Rock Christian. Not by a long shot.

The two private school powers lock horns tonight in what is likely the biggest game in the state. This is the season-opener for Shiloh Christian while Little Rock Christian is bowed up and confident after crushing Little Rock Central 41-6.

Oh, and the banners at Champions Stadium? Little Rock Christian can counter with a resume that includes an average of at least 10 wins the past seven seasons, topped by a Class 5A state championship in 2018 when the Warriors finished 13-1. Both teams were bumped up in classification because of the Competitive Equity Factor and no one will be surprised if Little Rock Christian challenges for a state championship in Class 6A and Shiloh Christian challenges for the title in Class 5A.

They're that good.

Tonight's game features two of the state's top quarterbacks in senior Eli Wisdom for Shiloh Christian and junior Walker White of Little Rock Christian, who's already being recruited by several colleges including Arkansas and Ole Miss. The Warriors also possess an added weapon in Ronny Anokye, who ran for 150 yards and a touchdown last week in his sophomore debut. He'll have to get past guys like Thomas Reese and Cooper Darr along the defensive line to produce another 100-yard game, which will be difficult.

Little Rock Christian has the advantage in having already played a game. But Shiloh Christian is eager to get on the field and put on a show like they've done many times before at Champions Stadium.

RICK'S PICK: Shiloh Christian

(Here are some other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas. The picks are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

North Little Rock at FAYETTEVILLE

BENTONVILLE at Conway

Cabot at BENTONVILLE WEST

BIXBY, Okla. at Springdale Har-Ber

ROGERS at Tulsa Bishop Kelley

Springdale at FARMINGTON

Van Buren at FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

CLASS 6A

Fort Smith Northside at GREENWOOD

ALMA at Siloam Springs

CLASS 5A

Huntsville at PRAIRIE GROVE

Mountain Home at HARRISON

CLASS 4A

Ozark at BOONEVILLE

BERRYVILLE at West Fork

GRAVETTE at Inola, Okla.

MORRILTON at Clarksville

Waldron at LAMAR

CLASS 3A

Charleston at ELKINS

Westville, Okla. at LINCOLN

Pocola, Okla. at HACKETT

Green Forest at GREENLAND

Johnson County Westside at YELLVILLE-SUMMIT

MANSFIELD at Paris

Mountainburg at DANVILLE

CLASS 2A

Decatur at CARLISLE

LAVACA at Magazine

LAST WEEK 16-6 (72.7%)