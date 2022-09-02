Rogers coach jailed in sex case

ROGERS -- A Rogers High School wrestling coach was arrested Thursday on an accusation of having sex with a student last year.

Colton Looper, 26, of Farmington was being held in the Benton County jail with no bail set. He was arrested in connection with sexual assault.

Looper resigned from the school district on Monday, according to district Superintendent Jeff Perry.

Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against Looper.

Perry said Looper's arrest stems from "an alleged incident occurring last school year." The district is working with law enforcement to conduct a thorough and complete investigation, Perry said.

The district, as mandated by state law, notified law enforcement and the Arkansas Department of Education Board of Ethics, he said.

Charles Lee, an assistant superintendent for Rogers School District, reported to police Monday a complaint regarding a sexual relationship between a student who has since graduated and a current coach, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The student was 18 years old during that time, according to court documents.

Lee reported the former student, who is referred to as Jane Doe, admitted to having a sexual relationship with Looper during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the affidavit.

Doe admitted to exchanging nude photographs via Snapchat with Looper and having sexual intercourse with him on one occasion, according to the affidavit.

Police interviewed Looper, and he admitted to exchanging inappropriate messages with Doe, according to the affidavit.

He also admitted to having sexual intercourse one time with the student, according to the affidavit.

Looper was asked by police if he had ever been accused of anything similar and he reported he was accused when he was a coach in Watonga, Okla., according to the affidavit.

Looper is listed as a secondary school teacher on a list of contracts for the 2022-23 school year on the school district's website. He was making $55,491 this school year, according to the information on the website.

This was Looper's third year with the district. He wrestled at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Looper's arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 10 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.