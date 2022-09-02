Russian oil executive dies after falling from window

MOSCOW -- The chairman of the board of Russia's largest private oil company, which criticized Russia's military operation in Ukraine, fell out of a hospital window and died, Russian news reports said Thursday.

The circumstances of Lukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov's death were unclear.

Russian news reports said his body was found on the grounds of the Central Clinical Hospital, where Russia's political and business elite are often treated. He appeared to have fallen from a sixth-story window, the reports said.

State news agency Tass cited an unnamed law enforcement source as saying Maganov had committed suicide and that he had been admitted to the hospital for a heart attack and was taking antidepressants. The news site RBK also said police were investigating the possibility of suicide.

Lukoil was one of a few Russian companies to publicly call for an end to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, calling in March for the "immediate cessation of the armed conflict."

Maganov is the latest in a series of Russian businessmen, particularly in the energy industry, who have died suddenly in unclear circumstances this year.

A former top manager of Lukoil was found dead in the basement of a residence in a Moscow suburb in May. Russian news reports said the house belonged to a self-style shaman who practiced purification rights. Investigators said the preliminary of cause of death was determined to be heart failure.