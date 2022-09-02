Scott County deputies get bodycams

WALDRON -- Scott County sheriff's deputies expect to be wearing police body cameras by the end of next week to provide more transparency to the public.

Sheriff Randy Shores said the cameras arrived a few weeks ago, and deputies have to go through training before wearing them.

"I just thought the way the world is today, it'd be a good thing to protect my officers and protect the public," he said.

Shores said the eight cameras cost the department nearly $20,000.

The department's Facebook page says County Judge James Forbes and the Quorum Court were very supportive of the decision.

"The transparency and accountability afforded by body cameras will give the public the opportunity to see what we see, and help us better address concerns and complaints," the post states.