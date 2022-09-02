Sections
SE OKLAHOMA STATE 41, ARKANSAS TECH 34, 2OT

Southeastern Oklahoma State's Maalik Hall recovered a fumble by Arkansas Tech running back Jordan Edington at the 1 in the second overtime as the Savage Storm took the victory Thursday night at Durant, Okla.

Edington ran for 9 yards to the 10 before the fumble. The Savage Storm took the lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Caleb High.

SEO (1-0) had tied the game with 1 second left in regulation on a 21-yard field goal by Trey Keats. Arkansas Tech led 31-20 after Taye Gatewood's 70-yard touchdown pass to Mason Ross with 8:48 left in the third quarter.

Gatewood finished 15 of 25 for 212 yards and 1 touchdown. Keon Simmons led the Wonder Boys with 59 yards on 4 carries. Deon Simmons, Edington and Gatewood each had a rushing score. Kaleb Whitley also had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

