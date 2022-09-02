CROSS COUNTRY

UA's Ewert wins opening meet

University of Arkansas sophomore Taylor Ewert, who was out most of last year because of a foot injury, opened the cross country season by winning the women's individual title at the Cowboy Preview on Thursday at Stillwater, Okla., to lead the Razorbacks to the team victory.

Ewert, competing for the first time since the third cross country meet in 2021, ran the 3,000 meters course in 10 minutes, 38.6 seconds.

Arkansas, which won the team title with 42 points, had its five scorers finish among the top 154 individuals.

Senior Katie McCune, a transfer from NCAA II Drury College, was seventh overall for the Razorbacks in 10:47.2, followed by senior Julia Paternain (eighth, 10:48.1), junior Nyah Hernandez (11th, 10:50.5) and senior Gracie Hyde (15th, 10:55.3).

Texas A&M took second with 56 points, SMU was third (67), Oklahoma State fourth (70) and Tulsa fifth (119).

In the men's 5,000 meters race, Arkansas sophomore Eliah Schreml took third in 14:56.5 as the Razorbacks were second in the team standings with 51 points. Oklahoma State won with 42 points.

Other scorers for the Razorbacks were junior Myles Richter (sixth, 15:03.9), freshman Ben Shearer (10th, 15:11.8), junior Ben Shearer (15:18.1) and freshman Jack Williams (15:26.6).

Texas A&M finished third with 52 points and Tulsa was fourth with 78.

ASU victorious in season-opener

Arkansas State's cross country teams wasted little time in getting off to a strong start to the season, winning both team titles at the Little Rock Invitational on Thursday.

Both teams earned a first-place result with a plethora of top-10 finishers. The ASU women won with 26 points behind five freshmen in the top 10, while the five scorers for the men also all finished inside the top 10.

Sophomore Rylan Brown paced the men's squad with a third-place result, finishing the 5,000 meter race in 16 minutes, 1.0 second.

A quintet of freshmen led the way for the women's squad, with Ann-Marie Braese leading the way as the runner-up. The Arlington, Tenn., native finished just three seconds behind the winner, crossing in 19:02.8. Fellow rookies Cadence Lapp (19:24.1) and Olivia Walter (19:29.6) placed in third and fourth, respectively.

FOOTBALL

ASU to honor Larry Lacewell with decal

Arkansas State announced on Thursday that the team will wear an "LL" decal on its helmets this season to honor Larry Lacewell, former athletic director and the winningest head football coach in school history.

Lacewell, who was inducted into the Arkansas State Athletics Hall of Honor in 1987, the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1996 and the A-State Ring of Honor in 2001, died in May at the age of 85.

As coach in 1979-89, he led ASU to 69 wins, 2 Southland Conference titles and 4 straight appearances in the Division I-AA playoffs, including a spot in the 1986 national championship game.

Lacewell was the 1985 and 1986 Southland Coach of the Year and he served as the Arkansas State athletic director from 1979-89, helping the school move from Division I-AA to Division I-A, now known as the FBS.

SOCCER

Scots fall to Southwestern Christian

Lyon College allowed three goals in the second half to fall to Southwestern Christian 4-2 on Thursday at Cagle Family Field in Bethany, Okla.

Midfielder Andreei Galca and forward Felipe Teruel helped the Scots to a 2-1 lead with goals in the 11th minute and 45th minute, respectively.

Despite the Scots putting 8 of 12 shots on target, Southwestern Christian responded with three unanswered goals to complete the comeback.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services