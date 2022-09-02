The nation in brief: N .C. high school knife rampage deadly





N .C. high school knife rampage deadly

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed and two were injured Thursday in an apparent stabbing on the fourth day of class at an eastern North Carolina high school, police said.

Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said two minors were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune with injuries, and one later died. He said the attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville appeared to be a stabbing but that the investigation was ongoing. A teacher also was injured and received onsite medical treatment, he said.

The chief said a school resource officer responded within about 20 seconds of receiving word of the attack, which happened about 7 a.m., and a student suspect was taken into custody. By the end of the day, three teens were arrested and charged. The attack happened inside the school in a common area, and many students witnessed it, the police chief said. He declined to release names.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon on school property, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a school official, police said late Thursday afternoon. Two other boys, ages 15 and 16, were each charged with assault and disorderly conduct on school property. All were charged as juveniles, and their names weren’t released.

A lockdown lasted until 8:45 a.m., after which the school began releasing students to their parents.

Storm Danielle spawned in Atlantic

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday in the Atlantic and is expected to become the first hurricane of an unusually quiet storm season. It is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph. Additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is centered about 960 miles west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph. The hurricane center said the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic for the next few days.

The tropical storm comes amid what had been a calm hurricane season. It’s the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August with no named storm, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said.

Charges filed in Dutch soldier’s killing

INDIANAPOLIS — A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged with murder Thursday in the shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis.

Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

The soldiers had been training at a southern Indiana military camp and were on a night off in Indianapolis when they clashed with Duncan and his friends, according to an arrest affidavit. The affidavit says Duncan told one of his friends that he opened fire on the soldiers because he “just spazzed.” One of the wounded soldiers has returned to the Netherlands and the other was expected to return Thursday, with both expected to make a full recovery, Deputy Police Chief Kendale Adams said.

Wildfires rip through rural California

CASTAIC, Calif. — California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day.

The Route Fire near Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County raged through more than 8 square miles of hills containing scattered houses. Traffic was snarled on Interstate 5, a major north-south route running through fire area. Containment was estimated at 12%.

Aircraft drew water from nearby Castaic Lake to dump on the flames. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings, but a mobile home park with 94 residences was evacuated.

An elementary school also was evacuated. Temperatures in the area on Wednesday hit 107 degrees and winds gusted to 17 mph, forecasters said.

Temperatures in much of California were so high that a state of emergency was declared and the state power grid operator asked residents to voluntarily reduce electricity use.

Eight firefighters were treated for heat-related problems, including six who were sent to hospitals, but all were in good condition, Los Angeles County Fire Department Deputy Chief Thomas Ewald said.

Another fire, now the Border 32 fire, burned at least four buildings, including a home, and prompted evacuations in the Dulzura area in eastern San Diego County near the Mexico border. It swiftly grew to more than 6 square miles and prompted evacuation orders for at least 400 homes, authorities said.









A hiker walks along an unpaved section of Mulholland Drive Thursday in Los Angeles. California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. (AP/Brian Melley)







Crews work at the scene of a wildfire Thursday outside Dulzura, Calif., near the border with Mexico. The fire grew swiftly, prompting evacuation orders. A fire near Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County snarled traffic and threatened hillside homes. Temperatures soared to 107 degrees in a heat wave that was predicted to last through Labor Day. More photos at arkansasonline.com/92cali/. (AP/Gregory Bull)











