Super Quiz: Female Authors

1. Her work has become the bestselling book series in history.

2. Oscar-winning 1966 film: "Who's Afraid of ----------?"

3. This author of "The Vampire Chronicles" died on Dec. 11, 2021.

4. Canadian author of 18 books of poetry, 18 novels and 11 books of nonfiction.

5. She promoted the works of her husband, poet Percy Bysshe Shelley.

6. Known primarily for her six major novels, which comment upon the British landed gentry.

7. Mary Ann Evans was known by this pen name.

8. Known for her novel "The Joy Luck Club."

9. She won the Pulitzer Prize for "Beloved."

ANSWERS:

1. J.K. Rowling

2. Virginia Woolf

3. Anne Rice

4. Margaret Atwood

5. Mary Shelley

6. Jane Austen

7. George Eliot

8. Amy Tan

9. Toni Morrison