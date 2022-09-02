Superintendent says Pea Ridge student population continues dramatically increasing, meaning more teachers likely needed

PEA RIDGE -- Student enrollment continues to increase dramatically in the Pea Ridge School District, according to Superintendent Keith Martin, who said he foresees more growth in the years to come as more houses are built in town.

For the first week of school, which ended Aug. 19, there were 2,486 students enrolled. In the sixth and ninth grades, there were more than 200 students. The breakdown for the first week of school by grade was: 174, kindergarten; 192, first grade; 181, second grade; 179, third grade; 195, fourth grade; 169, fifth grade; 225, sixth grade; 195, seventh grade; 194, eighth grade; 209, ninth grade; 194, 10th grade; 181, 11th grade; and 198, 12th grade.

Martin said the numbers are always "fluid" and he anticipates the numbers will change.

By Aug. 26 there were 2,467 students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade. Including the 40 students enrolled in prekindergarten, there were a total of 2,507 students in classes in the Pea Ridge School District.

The numbers per grade for the second week of school were: 172, kindergarten; 191, first grade; 180, second grade; 179, third grade; 195, fourth grade; 169, fifth grade; 225, sixth grade; 191, seventh grade; 190, eighth grade; 207, ninth grade; 192, 10th grade; 176, 11th grade; and 200, 12th grade.

Martin said staff is examining district needs and will probably be asking the School Board to approve more teaching positions.