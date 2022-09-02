The Giver, Not the Gift

It's awe-inspiring when someone out-of-the-blue gives you a gift that provides for your needs. Led by the Spirit, they realize that what they are giving is more valuable to the recipient than to themselves.

Giving is a spiritual gift they pour out of themselves, like water, to give hope to others. They are willing to sacrifice their time and resources. They are rooted in the spirit of charity. And, each time, God uses their actions to reveal Himself in a special way.

Recently, I witnessed this spiritual gift in action. It was hiding under the cover of natural character and personal calling. With a simple request and without any hesitation my sister gave me the loveliest pair of sunglasses. They provided the appropriate balance of glamour, facial shape, and attraction. It was a Gucci standout moment that taught me about a giver's generosity.

After two weeks had gone by, you'll never guess what happened. Alarmingly, the sunglasses that gave me pleasure and made me feel distinguished were lost. I was over-the-top frantic and on the verge of desperation searching for the glasses. My search took me to every corner imaginable and to every part of the city I last visited. Flash lights, ceiling lights, and sometimes a combination of both were used to aid my search under the bed and in corners. But no glasses were found.

Why did I feel so strongly about losing the glasses. Was it because of the value? Was it because I asked for something I didn't really need? Initially, I couldn't get to the root of my despair, but one month later God answered the question: "It was not the gift, but the giver of the gift" that accentuated the value of the endowment.

God set up this real-life example as a parable about Himself. God is our ultimate Giver and Finder. Oh, how His heart breaks when we are lost. And, oh, what lengths He will take just to find the one lost person.

The principle of being lost is also illustrated in the Bible story about an unnamed woman who lost a silver coin in her home (Luke 15:8-10.) The woman's lost coin is a parallel story that represents something of value that's lost inside the home like a problem child, or a marriage, or maybe a pair of lost glasses.

The woman searches in desperation for the coin. No doubt, she kept a watchful eye wherever she stepped. In the back of her mind, she probably replayed over and over where the coin may have dropped or was mistakenly placed. It was when she lit a lamp that an area was exposed bringing the lost coin into clear view. What was once lost, was found by the radiance of the light. Oh, how she rejoiced when she found her valuable possession!

Unfortunately, my glasses were never found. I didn't experience a climactic reunion. Nevertheless, this is what God wanted ME to understand. The lost and search phases of the story were intentionally overlapped with the lost coin story. He wanted me to understand His love for us.

In reality, some things may never be found in your lifetime. But we must never give up hope. The overlapping parable question is how far would you go for someone that may or may not be found? Only you know the answer to this question with counsel from the Holy Spirit. But God took an extreme approach and gave His son. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life." -- John 3:16

Could it also be possible that sometimes God wants us to find ourselves? We could be the one lost in negative thought, indifference, depression, and self-indulgence. We could be lost to seeing that we are the children of God created for a wonderful purpose!

The silver coin can represent any one of us. In plain sight we can easily lose ourselves and the people most valuable to us. That's why we should never stop praying. Stay open to having difficult discussions. Be kind and loving. Share the good news of God's love as the Spirit leads you. Forgive quickly. Be a positive example. When anger fills your mind, ask God to quiet you from within. These are but a few ways to illuminate your environment, so that what is lost will come into the light.

Luke 15:8-10: "A woman has ten valuable silver coins and loses one. Won't she light a lamp and look in every corner of the house and sweep every nook and cranny until she finds it? And then, won't she call in her friends and neighbors to rejoice with her? In the same way there is joy in the presence of the angels of God when one sinner repents."

Lord, please send someone to each person reading this today in a manner that they will receive it and turn to the Light. Help us to not roam in darkness. Draw us to the endless dispenser of your light.

"I am the world's Light. No one who follows me stumbles around in the darkness. I provide plenty of light to live in. -- John 8:12"

Brenette Wilder of Lee's Summit, Mo., (formerly of Altheimer, Ark.), is founder and president of Kansas City Teen Summit, blogger at (wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com), and author of Netted Together (https://nettedtogether.org.)

