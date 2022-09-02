Top-ranked Bryant faces Texas power

Bryant aced its first test last week in Little Rock, but the exam that awaits the defending Class 7A state champion tonight figures to be a bit tougher to pass.

A week after storming past rival Benton inside War Memorial Stadium, the top-ranked Hornets make the trip south to Shreveport to take on perennial Texas powerhouse Denton Ryan in the first of a four-game, two-day slate in the Battle of the Border Showcase at Independence Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Central.

The three other games will be played Saturday, including an intriguing matchup between Scotlandville, La., and McAlester, Okla., but it's the opening act that's serving as the weekend's headliner.

Bryant (1-0) has won the past four state titles in Arkansas' largest classification and has beaten 43 of its past 44 opponents. The lone loss during that stretch was a 24-21 setback to another team from Texas -- Longview -- last season. Yet, Denton Ryan may serve as the Hornets' toughest challenge during their four-year run of dominance.

The Raiders, who beat Longview twice last season, won the Texas 5A Division I state title in 2020 and have played in two of the past three championship games. They've also captured seven consecutive district titles and are stocked with NCAA Division I prospects.

"I think they're probably one of the top five teams in the state of Texas," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "They've been one of the best teams down there since 2017. It's a growing area that they're in, a lot of schools that have popped up around Denton. It's competitive football, they're well-funded, they've got a big coaching staff, big school. ... They're just a big-time program.

"For us, we get to go match up with one of the best teams in the country, get to play somebody that's really good and really well-coached that has great tradition at a neutral site. Really, it's a win-win for our kids, our school community and the rest of the state of Arkansas."

A win would certainly be a noteworthy accomplishment for a Bryant team that certainly looked like the state's No. 1 in its 21-point victory over Class 6A No. 6 Benton.

The Hornets jumped out to a 31-7 halftime lead and extended their cushion to 31 points by the midway point of the third quarter before easing to a 38-17 victory in front of nearly 30,000 fans. Sophomore quarterback Jordan Walker threw for 251 yards and four touchdowns in his varsity debut, with five players each finishing with at least 24 yards receiving.

Bryant's defense also limited the Panthers to 103 passing yards and forced four turnovers. That kind of performance, on both sides of the ball, was pleasing to James, who said he was hoping the Hornets would come out strong against their Saline County counterparts.

"I thought we played well, especially in the first half," he said. "The second half kind of got away from us a little bit because we played so many kids. But I thought we were efficient. Jordan, I think, was 12-of-19 passing and made some really good decisions with the ball.

"Our offensive line played well, we played eight [running backs], and I didn't think there was a drop off at all with any of them. Now I think we can be cleaner and a little bit more explosive because there were a few plays where we zigged and we should've zagged. But for the first game of the season with a lot of new guys on offense and special teams, I thought our guys were really good."

As good as Bryant was in last week's Salt Bowl, the Hornets may have to be even better at the home of the Independence Bowl against a team that'll be looking to make a statement after what happened in their own opener.

Denton Ryan (0-1) watched as New Braunfels, Texas, erased a 19-point, second-half deficit to grab a 34-33 upset win. The loss was only the second in the regular season for the Raiders since 2014. New Braunfels racked up 518 yards of offense during the comeback, but Denton Ryan did get stout games from several of its offensive standouts, too.

Senior running back Kalib Hicks, who was recruited by the University of Arkansas before committing to Oklahoma, had 129 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown. Linebacker Anthony Hill, a Texas A&M commit, also scored on a touchdown run. while TCU pledge Jordyn Bailey caught seven passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

"I just know Nos. 2, 4 and 6 are all really good," James said of Hicks, Bailey and Hill.

"They're explosive backs, and we've got to be able to tackle in space. [Denton Ryan] is going to do some things with two tight ends or two wings and make us make one-on-one tackles. And we've got to be able to tackle those guys."

While the onus will be on the Hornets' defenders to slow down the Raiders' surplus of playmakers, James said he also believes his offense will have to move the ball and put up points if it's going to fair better against another Texas juggernaut this time around.

"We've got to score," he said. "We can't have many three and outs and expect to win the game. We've got to be able to run the football, make the field 50 yards wide and 50 yards deep. But I do think our guys will be up to the challenge."