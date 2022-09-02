Toyota investment rising to $3.8B for battery plant

Toyota Motor Co. says it will more than double its investment in a North Carolina battery plant as part of a broader effort to catch up to rivals in fielding electric vehicles.

The Japanese automaker said this week that it would invest an additional $2.5 billion into the plant, which is to be built near Greensboro, N.C., an expansion that would create an additional 350 jobs. Toyota now expects to spend a total of $3.8 billion on the factory and to employ 2,100 people overall.

"This plant will serve a central role in Toyota's leadership toward a fully electrified future and will help us meet our goal of carbon neutrality in our vehicles and global operations by 2035," Norm Bafunno, a senior vice president of Toyota Motor North America, said in a statement Wednesday.

The announcement came two days after Honda Motor Co. Ltd. announced that it would build a battery plant in the United States with South Korean partner LG Energy Solution Ltd. The companies said the investment would total $4.4 billion but have not specified where the facility would be built.

Overall, Toyota is investing $5.6 billion in Japan and the U.S. to boost its battery production for EVs, according to the automaker.

Production is set to start between 2024 and 2026. In Japan, $3 billion will go into the Himeji Plant of Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Co., as well as in Toyota plants and property.

Toyota has scored success with its Prius and other hybrid models, which have an engine as well as a battery-driven electric motor, but the company has at times been seen as a laggard on EVs.

The global demand for EVs is expected to grow in coming years as gas prices rise and concerns grow about climate and the environment.

General Motors Co. has started production at a battery plant in Ohio, with two others under construction. Ford Motor Co. is building two battery plants in Kentucky and one in Tennessee, and Stellantis NV is locating one in Indiana.

The recently approved Inflation Reduction Act increased the incentive for such plants by tying subsidies for EV purchases to the amount of a vehicle's battery that is built in North America.

Toyota announced its plan to build the North Carolina battery plant in December, saying initially that it would invest $1.29 billion and employ 1,750 people.

In its statement Wednesday, Toyota said it was spending $70 billion globally on its electrification strategy, including the $5.6 billion on battery production in Japan and the U.S.

"This investment is aimed at enabling Toyota to flexibly meet the needs of its various customers in all countries and regions by offering multiple powertrains and providing as many options as possible," the statement said.

Information for this article was contributed by Neal E. Boudette of The New York Times and Yuri Kageyama of The Associated Press.