Treatment plant bid exceeds ready cash

HOT SPRINGS -- The $34.95 million contract to build a water treatment plant the Hot Springs Board of Directors will consider Tuesday exceeds the remaining balance in the Lake Ouachita water supply project by almost $8 million.

The enabling resolution includes a $7.95 million bridge loan from the city's general fund to cover the overage. According to the most recent financial statements presented to the board, the general fund's $16.95 million unrestricted balance at the end of June was about three times larger than the city code's reserve requirement.

City Manager Bill Burrough told the board earlier this week that the general fund money will be a placeholder for a funding source that's yet to be determined. It had to be added to the $27 million remaining in the construction fund to certify to the contractor that the city has the necessary funds to build the new plant off of Amity Road.

"The likelihood of us spending any of this money from the actual bridge loan is very unlikely," he said. "We won't spend this $27 million the date we sign this contract. It's going to be over the course of the next year and a half we'll be dealing with this project.

"We hope to have another funding mechanism that will take care of this bridge loan as well as let us move forward with the finished lines well before we need any of the bridge loan."

Without the large diameter finished line and other new lines, the 12-inch main on Arkansas 7 south/Central Avenue would be the main conduit for distributing treated water from the new plant. The city said the main is too small to carry the full volume of the plant's 15 million gallon-a-day capacity. The current distribution system can absorb only a fraction of the new plant's output.

Crow Group's $34.95 million bid exceeded the city's contract engineer's estimate by $12 million, but it was the lowest of the three from the July 26 bid opening. According to information provided to the board, CDI Contractors and McKee Utility Contractors submitted bids of $47.60 million and $54.35 million.

"We truly believe that should we not accept this bid at this time, our future bids are going to increase by $10 to $20 million, as we see in the second and third bids that came in," Burrough told the board.

The June 2020 bond issue the board authorized put $106.64 million in the construction fund. The water plant contract will exhaust the $27 million balance. The city had discussed using a low-interest Arkansas Natural Resources Commission loan to cover the overage, but Crow's bid would expire before the funding becomes available.

"All of the other options would require a time frame we could not meet and keep this bid," City Attorney Brian Albright told the board. "If we went those other routes, we'd have to reject bids and go back out after we secured the funding for the shortfall."

The $20 million bond issue the board authorized in 2018 also funded part of the supply project, providing most of the funding for the $4.43 million 36-inch diameter line connecting the new plant to the 12-inch main on Highway 7 south and all of the money for the $4.76 million upper segment of the 17-mile-long raw waterline connecting the plant to the new intake above Blakely Mountain Dam.

Burrough has said that what was about a $110 million project will probably cost $150 million. He told the board last month the water fund may have to incur more debt to finish the project. He said a $3 increase in the minimum monthly rate may be needed to service the new debt.

The rate schedule that took effect in 2018 is securing the 2020 bond issue, raising minimum monthly rates for residential meters inside the city from $5 to $13 over a four-year period that expired at the end of last year. They rose from $7.50 to $19 for customers outside the city. Annual 3% increases took effect at the start of the year.