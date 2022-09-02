UAM’s student sign-ups up 1.5%

The University of Arkansas at Monticello has announced a 1.5% increase in overall enrollment for the fall 2022 semester. The overall number of students enrolled for the fall semester is 2,717, up from 2,677 students during the fall 2021 semester, according to a news release.

Graduate student enrollment at UAM has reached a record high, seeing a 10% increase, from 409 to 451 students, and transfer student enrollment has grown 27% compared with the fall 2021 semester, from 131 to 166 students.

"The increase in overall enrollment at UAM's three campuses highlights the success of our outreach efforts and confirms what we proudly know about our university: UAM is a model higher education institution, offering an affordable, comprehensive education, from technical certificates to graduate degrees," said UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss.

"While our numbers are not up in every enrollment area, we are excited to see continued growth in the coming academic year as a result of new program offerings and partnerships," she said.

UAM anticipates additional graduate student growth due to its new Master of Science in Nursing degree with an emphasis in public health. The program, which will be the only one of its kind in Arkansas, is currently accepting applicants and will begin in January 2023.

For details on enrollment and scholarship opportunities, contact the UAM Office of Admissions at admissionsoffice@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1026.