UCA alumnus makes solid film on low budget

Not all houses are blessed with good bones -- in fact, some have downright evil ones. At least, that's what writer/director Scott Eggleston presents in his new feature film "Bad Bones," which walks the line between psychological horror and soft indie science fiction. This is Eggleston's first feature-length film, shot entirely in Alaska on a modest budget during the peak of the covid-19 pandemic.

The plot is a mix between Andrei Tarkovsky's "Solaris," with the feel of Philip Kaufman's 1978 version of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," and a structure reminiscent of Shane Carruth's "Primer" (2004). The movie opens in a dark and forbidding suburban neighborhood in an unnamed Alaskan town. Snow is slowly starting to drift in. Two homeowners, with looks of defeat upon their face, stand in front of their house that looms over them. A house, that when shot from a low angle, looks like pure evil with its soulless, sinister window-shade eyes and a wide, maniacal garage mouth. And then within a flash of an eye, they both vanish as they step away from their house, almost like a reversal of Lot's wife.

Months later, the snow is gone and there is a new couple moving into the ominous house: Russ, a horror novelist (played by Chris Levine) and his sick and slowly dying wife: Jen (Maddison Bullock). As Jen tries to occupy her time, her husband uncovers a suspiciously large crawlspace under the house. And as he digs his way deeper into the crawlspace, he discovers an odd mound of dirt, an ancient alter that has the ability to duplicate whatever is placed on it.

LIKE 'PRIMER'

It's here where the movie feels like "Primer," as Russ becomes more and more obsessed with the earth filled marvel and starts to try his own experimentation with it. At first he places a single apple, only to come back and find a duplicate of that apple. Then he places four slices of an apple on the mound, to later find four fully formed apples. He moves from these fruit experiments to a more complex one rather quickly, and this causes all sorts of chaos as the rules to this Lovecraftian plot device are much more intricate than he could have anticipated. It's a "be careful what you wish for" tale, as the thing he thought could save his family has deadly consequences.

The pacing of the film was quite surprising, as I was expecting a slow burning, thematically heavy, science fiction indie drama, since that seems to be the popular trend in the genre currently. But instead we get a movie that moves at a fairly brisk pace, which leads to some major plot twists happening sooner than expected, and even one twist that I didn't even see coming. The setup to the movie is a clever one, almost Twilight Zone-esque. On a technical level, the movie looks quite good, though there are a few spots where the budget and the fact that it was shot during a pandemic definitely display themselves. Having primarily two actors in one location almost borders on repetitive, but Eggleston does a good job at trying to keep things fresh by adding in a few supporting characters, such as a nosy mother-in-law and a suspiciously odd neighbor.

LEFT WANTING MORE

There's also a handful of practical effects in the film that are so cleverly executed that I wasn't quite sure how they were pulled off. And Eggleston makes an admirable choice by not over explaining the science in the movie. He obviously trusts that his audience is smart enough to piece together certain cause and effects during Russ' experiments. But this could also be seen as a double-edged sword, as it does lead to a level of ambiguity by the end of the movie that may leave some audience members frustrated. And to be honest, by the time the credits rolled, I was wanting more. Not necessarily more answers, but more of the world, more of the characters, more of the concept and more practical effects. "Bad Bones" is certainly better than your average first feature film debut, and it makes you wonder what all this director could accomplish with a larger budget.

ARKANSAS TIES

Even though "Bad Bones" was shot in Alaska, it has a ton of Arkansas ties. Eggleston is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas where he earned his MFA in film. He produced and directed several short films in the region. His graduate thesis film "Collection Day," another sci-fi heavy thriller, screened at the Little Rock Film Festival back in 2015. Eggleston even flew up two of his former UCA classmates to be a part of his bare-bones crew, Jarrod Paul Beck and Eric White. All three actually collaborated on the screenplay for "Bad Bones," figured out the practical effects together, and each shot at least some portion of the film. Even the post production efforts were outsourced to other former UCA students. That's one thing Eggleston has nothing but kind words to say about the tight-knit film community here in Central Arkansas. He said that Alaska was lacking in a robust network of local filmmakers.

Eggleston isn't just interested in keeping his friends employed by having them work on his films -- he has also dedicated hundreds of hours to helping filmmakers across the world. Back in 2010, while enrolled in the University of Utah, he started making tutorial videos as the self proclaimed "Frugal Filmmaker." He would share tips and tricks on YouTube to help fledgling filmmakers make high quality short films on no budget. And through his YouTube page, he has built quite the following that has turned into a community of filmmakers helping each other. They even helped him raise money for his graduate thesis film. And I'm sure it's years of having the moniker "The Frugal Filmmaker," and having over a decade's worth of experience, that has allowed Eggleston to finally bite the bullet and make his first feature film using nothing but his own money, his friends, his ingenuity and even his own creepy looking house.

"Bad Bones" is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and Plex.