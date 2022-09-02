Varner showcases simulators

VARNER -- As Gov. Asa Hutchinson tried out a virtual excavator inside the Arkansas Correctional School District campus at the Varner Unit, he let out a "woo!" after pulling up just a few rocks.

"I got me a full load right there," he said.

Hutchinson paid a visit to the state prison Thursday to test the Caterpillar bulldozer and excavator that inmates use as they work their way toward heavy equipment licensing from the school and the National Center for Construction Education & Research. The latter offers a core course of study designed as "rigorous" and "industry-recognized" for career technical education, according to the state Department of Correction. Students can complete the required elements sooner or later than the recommended 150 hours of instruction in the core, depending on their proficiency in the content.

"It's important to be investing in the training of those who are going to be coming out and working in the labor force, and part of our labor force will be those coming out of prison," Hutchinson said, calling the new equipment state-of-the-art. "And, so, this training is really essential to give them the right start in life and to contribute. That's what we hope our inmates who pay their price to society come out with, some training and some skills. This is a big responsibility we have as a state to make sure they come out with some training like this."

School Superintendent Bill Glover said he asked a person who conducted training on the simulators about what someone showing up for a job needed to know. The trainer said the candidate would need to demonstrate an ability with the program, according to Glover.

"On this particular piece, he said if you show up and they tell you to do something and you grab those two handheld things, you're not going to get the job," Glover said, pointing to large handles Hutchinson said he might have felt more comfortable with than the joysticks on each arm of the arcade-like chair. "If you can't ride with the pedals, you're not going to get the job."

Hutchinson, with his seatbelt fastened, rocked back-and-forth in the chair while operating the excavator. That was after an inmate demonstrated his mastery of a simulation bulldozer to him.

The governor applauded the school's purchase of the four equipment modules and two seats, which came at a cost of $194,000.

"We're investing more into education," Hutchinson said. "Every school district across the state gets the benefit of that. It also benefits the educational program here at the Department of Correction. That is, to me, what is critical, when everyone benefits from education, and nobody should be forgotten."

State officials say similar programs are housed on the high school and community college levels in Arkansas, but Hutchinson expressed a need to continue to contribute to "quality training" for young people and the workforce, something he called a priority.

"You can go to all parts of the state, and there is access to quality workforce training across the state," he said.

In all, there are 600 course hours in the school's heavy equipment operator studies, with other courses including workplace human relations, financial literacy, and the simulator lab. The Department of Correction projects 747,600 new construction jobs nationwide between 2016-2026 with an estimate of 1.991 million construction workers in 2021.

Wind turbine technician was estimated as the fastest growing career, but electricians and heavy equipment operators had the highest projected growth at 8% and 4%, respectively.

At Varner, six students were enrolled in heavy equipment operation between July 25-30, with 67 more enrolled across eight other vocational programs. The Pine Bluff unit had 29 students combined in computer applications technology and landscape construction and design, and the Cummins Unit in Grady had 14 enrolled in agricultural equipment technology.

"These are new economy drives, and by training our students in these highway, high-skill opportunities, it's going to strengthen their families when they get out," Department of Correction Secretary Solomon Graves told Hutchinson.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson watches a demonstration of a simulation bulldozer by an unidentified inmate during his visit to the Varner prison Thursday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



A module showing the bucket of a simulation excavator Gov. Asa Hutchinson is operating is pictured during his visit to the Varner prison Thursday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

