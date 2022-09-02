Wampus Cats finally getting things started

Last week was a nightmare for Conway Coach Keith Fimple. As nearly every high school in the state kicked off its 2022 football season, Fimple and the Wampus Cats were left sitting at home.

"I wish I could explain it," Fimple said. "We called several people from four states, tried our own state [looking to schedule a game]. I guess it was just bad luck."

The No. 2 Wampus Cats will finally begin their season tonight, hosting No. 3 Bentonville at John McConnell Stadium. It will be the first of 10 straight weeks Conway will play before the postseason.

Playing Bentonville has become somewhat of a tradition for Conway under Fimple, as the two have met in nonconference play every season since 2016 -- all but one of those years with Fimple as head coach. The series is tied at 3-3, with Conway winning last season's game 55-41.

"Anytime you get two heavyweights fighting together on a Friday night like this one right here, it's going to come down to three or four plays at the most, and who makes them and who doesn't," Fimple said of the benefit of playing Bentonville annually. "That's a good thing to build off of your football team is to find out who's the ones that want to make that play."

Fimple noted the strength of Bentonville's offensive line, headlined by University or Arkansas commit Joey Su'a and the running back behind it, Josh Ficklin, who rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns in last week's win against Broken Arrow, Okla., as two of the areas of focus for his team.

"Anytime you're playing Bentonville, the physicality of the game is going to change on both sides of the ball," he said.

"It's going to be a great test for us, especially not having that one last week going into it. We're going to have to do a lot of things right. Not turn the ball over, don't give up big plays and then play our game."

Fimple praised Ficklin as one of the best running backs his team will face this season. The good thing for him is that the state's best back might be on his own team. Senior Jamarion "Boogie" Carr rushed for more than 1,300 yards last season with nine touchdowns. He committed to play football at Ouachita Baptist in August.

Fimple was careful with how he treated players last week, not wanting to overwork them in place of a real game. Now with the Tigers coming to town, he said he feels they're just ready to begin the season.

"I kept telling the kids, 'It's time that we need to play someone else.' You want your kids playing nonconference to find out your deficiencies," Fimple said. "You find out where you can build off to get those things corrected before you go into conference [play]. I told them they're not going to give you a state championship ring in the first week of football, so relax."