What will Bella Vista Property Owners Association look like in 5 years? Find out at strategic plan meeting

BELLA VISTA -- A draft of the new Five Year Strategic Plan will be presented to members of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association at an open meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson reminded the association board during its most recent regular session.

The meeting will take place at Riordan Hall and will be one of the last functions at that location before the facility closes for renovations. The meeting will also be live-streamed, Judson promised, and comments can be submitted via email.

Also, a short survey will go out to poll members on what to do with the land that was once part of the 18-hole Berksdale Golf Course. Nine holes of the course remain open. The "south nine" were closed due to flooding in 2017.

The closed area includes land on the northern and eastern edges of the Sugar Creek Center parking lot.

So far the board has approved two projects that will use some of that land. One is a new paved trail and play area just off Riordan Road behind Casey's. Also, the Trailblazers organization has suggested an extension to the Razorback Greenway running from Mercy Way to the new loop on Riordan. The Greenway extension will stay close to Little Sugar Creek.

There are deed restrictions on the property that specify it must be used for recreation, board member Jan Sims said.