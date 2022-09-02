WH’s Wright ready to take on old coach

Jarius Wright is ready to go home to Warren tonight.

Wright, White Hall Bulldogs' wide receiver coach, grew up in Warren. A wide receiver for the Lumberjacks football team, he also played basketball, baseball and ran track. His mom was a school teacher in Warren for more than 35 years. The former Razorback and NFL player has a lot of memories in south Arkansas.

"It is definitely bittersweet feeling, with me being from Warren," Wright said. "The sweet part is most guys don't get to play against their old head coach. It is just an honor. You know the name Bo [Hembree] has built in Warren and to go against such a historic coach is such a great opportunity."

The 5A Bulldogs play in Warren tonight against the 4A Lumberjacks.

The Bulldogs eked out a 27-24 win over the Sheridan Yellowjackets,' on Sheridan's home turf, in the final minutes of Friday night's game. They trailed the Yellowjackets until the last 4 minutes of the game when Jamarion Black ran 23 yards for a touchdown. Hector Murillo's kick was good, putting the Bulldogs up three points.

The 4A Lumberjacks barely lost their away game last week against the 4A Stuttgart Ricebirds 31-28. This week, Warren will be at home to take on the Bulldogs whose first home game isn't until Sept. 16 against the Beebe Badgers.

"We're fixing mistakes from last week, and it's a big game for us," said head coach Ryan Mallett said. "Warren has two receivers, a running back and a quarterback to watch. We have to be on top of our game."

One of the problems facing his team that he is trying to fix from last week is hydration. Several players on both sides of the ball in the Bulldogs-Yellowjackets game suffered leg cramps, taking some players out for minutes at a time.

"The heat has been bad," Mallett said. "We're trying to make sure we don't have as many cramps. We're making sure they hydrate. They are still kids so we have to remind them."

Wright said that he thought his team facing some adversity last week was an upside for the coaches and the players to see what they could improve on this week.

"If we put it all together we can see how good we can be," Wright said.

Wright joked that hydrating will be important in the Warren game but also bug spray because the mosquitoes will carry away a team. That's one secret Wright knows about from playing in Warren, but he also knows how Hembree coaches. And that could be advantageous for the Bulldogs.

"Tendencies do change," Wright said. "But I know some of the people he [Hembree] wants to get the ball to. Knowing Warren helps us. I've watched a lot of Warren over the years. I know a lot of the players and how they play the game and we're using that to our advantage."

Wright's former coach taught him a lot of lessons about football and life.

"Honestly, he was the first coach who taught me things are not always going to be your way," Wright said. "He was the first coach who taught me that I could be coachable. He believed in me as a player and a person and that means that me being a coach now, doing some of those things he showed me as a child has been critical to getting the trust of the players at White Hall."

The Bulldogs know they have their work cut out for them for the win -- not just for the team but also for their coach.

"I want to win this game," Wright said. "I know it's nonconference but it's my old team. I told the team I'm not being selfish, I want to win for y'all, but I want to win for me, too. I would love to leave Warren with a victory."