Wife of Thomas asked lawmakers to change electors

MADISON, Wis. -- The wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas contacted at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers, including the chair of the Senate elections committee, urging them to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election win in the tightly contested state, emails obtained Thursday by The Associated Press show.

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, also had sent messages to more than two dozen lawmakers in Arizona.

In her communications with lawmakers in both states, Thomas urged Republicans to choose their own slate of electors after the election, arguing that results giving Biden a victory in the states were marred by fraud. Despite numerous reviews, lawsuits and recounts, no widespread fraud calling into question the results has been discovered in either state.

The emails received at the exact same time on Nov. 9, 2020, by Wisconsin state Sen. Kathy Bernier and state Rep. Gary Tauchen were first reported Thursday by The Washington Post. The AP obtained the email from Bernier, and the watchdog group Documented posted the email Tauchen received.

The emails were sent at almost the exact same time as the ones Thomas sent to lawmakers in Arizona.

Clarence Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for comment, made to the court Thursday.

Bernier, in a telephone interview with the AP, said she did not recall receiving the email from Ginni Thomas, which was one of thousands her office and other Wisconsin lawmakers received around that time. The message was sent over the FreeRoots platform that allows for mass mailing of prewritten emails. Bernier said she had no contact with Thomas aside from receiving the email.

"Please stand strong in the face of political and media pressure," Thomas wrote in the emails received by the Wisconsin lawmakers. "Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state."

Thomas also asks the Wisconsin lawmakers to meet with her, either virtually or in person, "so I can learn more about what you are doing to ensure our state's vote count is audited and our certification is clean."

Bernier said Thursday that she didn't fault Thomas for sending the message, which she doesn't recall reading at the time.

"Ginni is not a constituent, so therefore not top priority to respond to," Bernier said. "And so I am sure we did not respond to her."

CIPOLLONE TO GRAND JURY

The White House counsel under former President Donald Trump and his top deputy are set to appear today before a federal grand jury investigating efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Pat Cipollone was the top White House lawyer at the end of the Trump administration as Trump and outside allies pressed for ways to overturn the results of the election, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cipollone vigorously resisted efforts to undo the election and has said he did not believe there was sufficient fraud to have affected the outcome of the race won by Biden.

He and Patrick Philbin, a deputy White House counsel also set to appear before the grand jury, have already cooperated with a separate House committee probe investigating the Jan. 6 attack and attempts to subvert the election.

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Bauer, Mark Sherman and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press.