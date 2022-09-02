PREP FOOTBALL: Williams in new role as Rogers QB

ROGERS — Nobody could have blamed Dane Williams had he elected to remain on defense and played another season under the tutelage of his father, Rogers defensive coordinator Dale Williams.

The younger Williams, though, wanted something a little different this fall. He wanted to be the Mounties’ starting quarterback.

“I’ve always played quarterback,” said Dane, who will lead Rogers’ offense in tonight’s game at Tulsa Bishop Kelley. “There was somebody above me, and now it’s my turn. When they told me I would be quarterback, I said ‘Let’s go.’

“I think the transition has been good. We worked all summer on this, and it has been smooth.”

When the 6-foot, 180-pound Williams first joined the team, he did so with a fracture on his throwing elbow and a cast on his arm. That didn’t keep Williams from opening the season as Rogers’ starting safety, where he played every game, and he also served as the quarterback during the Mounties’ junior varsity games.

There was no doubt that he would be the starting quarterback this season, especially with what he did during the offseason.

“He just played with a lot of confidence and a little bit of moxie,” Rogers coach Chad Harbison said. “Last year, it was just rehabbing and we had to do some work on his throwing motion and getting some things fixed. He’s worked his tail off to get that right. Once the season was over last year, those guys were in here before school started, throwing and catching.

“It’s not an accident. He’s been working hard and learning the offense. That’s been the biggest thing for him. Last year, we would throw him out there on Monday nights to play JV, but we were pretty limited in what we had him do because he didn’t practice there during the week. But he just keeps getting better.”

It didn’t long for Williams to get comfortable with his new position. The 6-foot, 180-pound junior’s first play was a 10-yard pass to Mabry Verser, and the two quickly connected with a 28-yard pass moments later to set up Jacob Jenkins’ 2-yard touchdown run on Rogers’ opening drive.

Williams then finished the game with 198 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-16 passing as the Mounties rolled to a 49-20 victory at Little Rock Southwest.

“It was fun,” he said. “It was what I thought it would be like. There was a little bit of nervousness, but once we got going I was ready.

“On the third play, I threw the fade to Mabry Verser, who was the outside receiver. It was a big fade ball and he got up to catch it. After that, I knew we were good to go.”

The best part about playing quarterback? He was able to do it and have his father’s blessing to switch positions.

“He’s always wanted to play offense,” Dale Williams said. “He’s a kid that wants to be on the field some place, so whether it’s defense or it’s offense, that’s where his mindset will be.

“Personally, for me? I just want him to go out and have fun. Enjoy yourself. That’s what high school is all about. I probably said two words to him on the sideline Friday night.”