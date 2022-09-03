15 minutes can make your family stronger

For parents and guardians with busy lifestyles, time often can slip away. The demands of jobs, chores and responsibilities can sometimes get in the way of what matters most.

Re-Gina Barnes of Altheimer, however, realized that, as a mother of three, time put aside to immerse herself in her children's world would deepen her connection with her kids. From birth through their toddler years, Barnes nurtured her children in early childhood learning and was their first teacher once they entered pre-k.

In 2012, while working for Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters Program (HIPPY), Barnes said she was asked to help create a motto for the program.

"I was cleaning out my closet and God gave me these lyrics," she said. "Mommy! Daddy! Can I have 15 minutes to help keep the bad grades away?"

Barnes had no idea that 10 years later, her lyrics would evolve into her sing-a-long illustrated book set to publish today.

After raising her children and becoming a grandmother to nine grandchildren with another on the way, Barnes decided to go back to school to pursue a degree in human science and family studies. She graduated from Southeast Arkansas College in 2017 with an early childhood degree and then in 2019 graduated from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with her bachelor's degree.

As her family grew, she was inspired by her grandchildren to design an innovative way to introduce the importance of how 15 minutes a day of reading would lead to healthy developments and relationships.

"It's an educational jingle to advocate for children; however, this project can also be used to build relationships on all levels," she said.

Giving your child 15 minutes of your undivided attention every day to talk about homework, friends, thoughts and ideas were just some of the topics Barnes said could transform a child's behavior.

"It helps us understand and it deepens our connection with our kids," she said.

In the book, the parents try to bargain the time spent with the kids from 15 minutes down to 10, but according to Barnes, 15 minutes a day is the magic number. A QR code inside the book, once scanned with a smartphone, leads to a download of different variations of the catchy jingle.

"Spend time with your kids on purpose and give them that time to open up to you," she said. "It opens up a conversation for anything that happens at the school from 'I had a good day,' 'I had a bad day,' 'I made a friend today' or 'I was bullied today.'"

The book also introduces sight words and different places where communicating can take place such as at home, school, grocery store, church, restaurant or while stuck in traffic.

"Ask open-ended questions," she said. "Something as simple as asking 'how was your day today?' will kick start the conversation."

With nine grandchildren ages 1-15, this is something Barnes said she has instilled in her children to have with their own kids.

"My family is everything to me and this book is about family," said Barnes. "The song is accompanied by all of my beautiful grandchildren and they are also the cartoon characters in the book as well."

Barnes said a 15-minute routine can become a musical landscape to cultivate those much-needed skills such as gross motor, fine motor, reading readiness, scientific exploration, rhythms, rhyming and mathematical skills.

"This sing-along creates and displays a social-emotional atmosphere as well," she added.

With a love for early childhood education, Barnes hopes that her book will help create personal and educational relationships.

"The lyrics of the song are short enough to remember. However, the message is very powerful and needed across the world," said Barnes. "I do believe that if 15 minutes is implemented in our daily schedules to connect with our loved ones, households can and will be developed as a powerful unit."

An educational production and a book signing event hosted by Barnes will be held at the White Hall Community Center at 9801 Dollarway Road today at 2 p.m.