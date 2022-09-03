Badgers down Trojans with TD on final play

ARKADELPHIA — Arkadelphia senior quarterback Donovan Whitten hit La-Tonnieo Hughes for a 5-yard touchdown pass as time expired, then found Carter Babb for the 2-point conversion as the Badgers (2-0) held on to beat Hot Springs 29-28 on Friday nightat Carpenter-Haygood Stadium on the campus of Henderson State University.

With Hot Springs (1-1) leading 20-7 early in the third quarter, Whitten found Babb behind the Trojans’ defense for a 58-yard touchdown pass to cut Arkadelphia’s deficit to six. The Badgers would later take a 21-20 advantage on a 42-yard scoring pass from Whitten to Tripp Campbell with 9:02 left in the fourth quarter.

Hot Springs quarterback Matthew Contreras connected with Octavious Rhodes in the back of the end zone for a touchdown with 1:26 left in the game. The 2-point conversion was successful, giving the Trojans the 28-21 lead before the Badger engineered their game-winning drive.

Whitten finished 25 of 48 for 293 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 138 yards. Junior running back De’Angelo Buckley carried 11 times for 52 yards and 1 touchdown and caught 8 passes for 50 yards.

Contrerea completed 19 of 40 passes for 278 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception and rushed 9 times for 96 yards. Rhodes caught 5 passes for 112 yards and Derrick Hicks had 5 catches for 103 yards for the Trojans.