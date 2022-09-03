BAUXITE 35, MONTICELLO 20

MONTICELLO -- Relying on a potent passing attack, Bauxite (1-1) cruised to a victory over Monticello (1-1).

Both squads were productive in the first half as Bauxite claimed a 29-20 lead at halftime. Bauxite's Hunter Ferrell completed two touchdown passes of 15 and 37 yards to Isaiah Ferrell in the first and second quarters, and Marcus Wimberly scored a 1-yard touchdown run for the Miners near the end of the second quarter.

Ja'Quayvius Rhodes kept Monticello in contention with an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Both defenses stiffened in the second half. Monticello held Bauxite to one score, but the Miners held the Billies scoreless.

Ferrell gave Bauxite its final score in the fourth quarter with a 16-yard touchdown run. Bauxite missed two point-after kicks. A 2-point conversion attempt for the Miners failed, as well.