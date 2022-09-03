BEST OF THE WEB: Which Razorback intrigues you the most? Fans from the message board weigh in

Here's a selection of comments from the premium message board at WholeHogSports.com.

The most intriguing Razorbacks going into the season ...

elihogs: Three guys that intrigue me most considering Frank Broyles' famous saying, "luck follows speed," are Malik Hornsby, A.J. Creen and Isaiah Sategna. Three guys that can change field position in one play, that can turn a bad play into a touchdown.

ScottieBordelon: Really intrigued to see what A.J. Green looks like at the kickoff return this year after a full preseason on the field. He's dynamic and a blur when at 100%, and Arkansas needs a game changer at that spot.

bartonrougehog: We used to be lucky to have one guy who "might" be able to make a difference. Now we have a plethora of them... Until (and if) injuries step in, we now have quality backups in almost every position to wear out the guys on the other team .... Until I see different, I am very optimistic going into this year, killer schedule or not. I may be drinking Kool-Aid, but it sure tastes like top shelf bourbon to me!

golfinhog: If we're talking speed, what about Matt Landers? I don't know if we have a 100-meter time for him like with do for Sategna, Green and Hornsby but the defensive backs have mentioned how fast he is in several articles. Does he have elite speed? Enough to break away any time he gets the ball? We may have more players with breakaway speed than ever before.

LDhog: What intrigues me in KJ Jefferson taking the next step as a big-time quarterback. The key will be to stay healthy.

What about Nick Saban's new 8-year, $93 million contract?

mdw: He honestly might be headed in the same direction as Bear Bryant. I've seen a quote or two from Saban (or maybe about him) that indicates he really has no desire for retirement activities ... one big difference is that Bryant died at age of 69. Saban is already 70 and will be 71 in a couple of months. If you compare pictures of Saban and Bryant, though, Bryant looks much older in his photos than Saban does today.

MattJones: In general I think people today look younger than people their age looked a generation ago. There are a couple of men who live in my neighborhood who walk together every day. Both are in their mid-80s, but they look like they could be in their 60s.

hawgcotton: Saban has said he wants to coach until Miss Terry tells him he's too old. As long as he can recruit and they make Little Debbie snacks, everyone else will have to work harder.

LDhog: No problem on the Little Debbie oatmeal cream pies. We're building a new plant just down the road from me.

youdaman: I'm a Nutty Buddy man myself.

stillgreghog: Clearly we need (Saban) to punch a player (opposite team) on the sidelines, on national TV ...

nlrbuzzard: Singing the eight-year contract just means other schools can't use Saban's age/possible retirement against 'Bama on the recruiting trail in the next couple of years. They were going to give him a nice raise no matter how long he was going to coach.

dfwtexhog: If Saban is 70 and capable of coaching for another eight years, is it possible that Coach Pittman, who is 60, could coach Arkansas for another 18 years?

RichardDavenport: Some people can't live without football while others want to slow down and enjoy life. It blows me away how guys in their 70s still put in the crazy hours. I'm sure some delegate more but hard to see Saban ever doing that.

Are fans excited or nervous for the season opener?

bayouhog: Well boys, I'm a little nervous about starting with Cincy and our schedule in general. Still not too far removed from those two-win seasons, I suppose. But I do think Sam Pittman is in the process of building a sustainable force in the SEC. We have to recruit better on the defensive line and build more depth.

batonrougehog: Heck, bayouhog, after what I've seen over the last two years and reading what has been written in WholeHogSports and the forum there in, for the first time in many years I'm fired up for our playing in the final four!

GuynHawaii2: Relax and enjoy the ride. For the first season in a long time, the Hogs will be very competitive with a chance to win every game on the schedule, including 'Bama at home.

MattJones: I understand nerves because of the teams Arkansas will play, but I think the Razorbacks have a good team that will compete well in every game.

razorwill: Not trying to start anything, Matt, but we could compete in every game and go 3-9. Name of the game is winning. I think we can win eight to 10 regular season games but the injuries concern me. ... Can't find much info on Cincinnati, but their coach is a very good one. Just nervous I guess.

SwineFusion: The two things to know about Cincy is they lost their quarterback and most of their defense. What the have coming back is good, mind you, but not College Football Playoff good.

suigeneris: I'm nervous, too, and expect the feeling to last all season. Lots of nail-biters. After all, ESPN's football power rankings have us 25th in the country, and dead last in the SEC West.

Arkansas fans predict Saturday's final score...

coloradohog: Really have no idea what to expect from Cincy other than playing hard and being well coached. They for sure have talent. I look for the Hogs to win a hard-fought, close game. Perhaps, 35-31, but who knows what to expect?

gentryrzrbk: Arkansas 42, Borecats 27.

LDhog: Hogs are itching to hit someone, win 37-14. Bearcats cry mercy.

harleyhawgidson: I'm thinking along the lines of Hogs/Texas 2021, so I'll go 40-21.

KrazorbackHog: Cincinnati should finish 11-1 this year with only a loss to Arkansas. Their schedule looks pretty easy.

Snout: I looked at their schedule last year and two games stand out. They beat Notre Dame at South Bend to give ND their only loss in the regular season. Second they lost to Alabama 27-6 in the playoffs. They had nine draft picks so this is a totally different team. I put all of this information into my hopper and out comes: UA 31, UC 24.

georgiahawg: Arkansas wins, 34-20. Jalen Catalon has a pick-six and the defense forces four turnovers.

SWHog: Really concerned about our cornerbacks' ability to stay with Cincy's speed. Combo that with a defensive line that will have its hands full with a very experienced and talented Cincy offensive line and that spells trouble. Close game that will come down to the wire. Last minute field goal by Cam Little saves us again. Hogs 31, Cincy 28.

hogbacker: Hogs 28, Bearcats, 17. Bearcats still not ready for SEC caliber play.

wizardofhogz: Hogs 27, Cincy 20.

jacksonreid: 24-23, Hogs.

danny: 31-27 Hogs. Solid game one for our guys.

daytonabeachhog: If Arkansas can establish a run game, it's a wrap. If not, this game can and will be a low scoring nail-biter. 38-17 (with an effective run game).

jimbeau: First game offensive jitters in the first quarter. Defense is solid, special teams solid. Running game gets going, opens up the passing game. 33-16, Hogs.

eurohog: Arkansas, 41-31. No first game jitters. Deep wide receiver corps. Experienced defensive backs and linebackers.

suigeneris: Two Cam Little field goals make the difference in a 27-21 win for the Hogs.

razorbacker79: Probably seven points too many, but I say Hogs win 34-24. Kind of flying blind on this one. I usually like to wait until just before the game to make a prediction, but I doubt I'll get a much better insight so might as well be now.