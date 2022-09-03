Biden set to meet South Africa’s leader

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will meet with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa this month, the White House said, as the administration looks to draw African nations closer to the U.S. at a time when South Africa and many of its neighbors have staked out neutral ground on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Thursday's announcement of the Sept. 16 visit comes on the heels of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Africa last month, when he said the administration sees Africa's 54 nations as "equal partners" in tackling global problems.

But the administration has been disappointed that South Africa and much of the continent have declined to follow the U.S. in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

South Africa abstained in a United Nations vote to condemn Russia's action, and Ramaphosa has avoided any criticism of Russia and instead has called for a mediated peace.

Biden and Ramaphosa, who spoke by phone in April, are expected to focus on trade and investment, infrastructure, climate and energy, public health and South Africa's leading role on the continent, officials said.

"The two Presidents will reaffirm the importance of our enduring partnership, and discuss our work together to address regional and global challenges," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden also plans to host a U.S.-Africa leaders summit in December.

