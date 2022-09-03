Biden to host Pacific island leaders amid growing China worries

WASHINGTON -- The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden will host Pacific island leaders in Washington later this month amid growing worries by the United States and Western allies about China's activity in the region.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the meetings Sept. 28-29 "will demonstrate the United States' deep and enduring partnership with Pacific Island countries and the Pacific region."

Biden has invited the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Palau, Nauru, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Samoa, Tuvalu, Tonga and Fiji to take part in the summit, according to the White House.

The announcement comes days after the Solomons asked countries not to send naval vessels to the South Pacific nation until approval processes are overhauled amid concerns over a new security pact between the Solomons and China.

The government made the request after the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Oliver Henry and the British navy patrol boat HMS Spey canceled planned port calls last week because of bureaucratic delays.

The United States and Britain are among countries concerned that a new security pact with Beijing could lead to a Chinese naval base being constructed less than 1,200 miles off Australia's northeast coast.

Biden has agreed to the sale of nuclear submarines to Australia and raised the profile of the Indo-Pacific security dialogue known as the Quad, which consists of Australia, India, Japan and the United States. He's also called out China for military provocations against Taiwan, human-rights abuses against ethnic minorities and efforts to squelch pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong.