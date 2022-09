BLYTHEVILLE 26,

OSCEOLA 0

BLYTHEVILLE -- Tim Brown scored on a pair of touchdown runs as Blytheville (1-0) opened up its season with a shutout over its northeast Arkansas rivals.

Brown scored on runs of 2 and 80 yards for the Chickasaws, who lost 28-0 to Osceola (1-1) last season. J.J. Johnson tossed a touchdown pass to Travion Anderson while Derick King returned a punt for a score for Blytheville.