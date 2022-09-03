BRINKLEY 40, ROSE BUD 0

BRINKLEY -- On their home turf, the Tigers shut out the Ramblers (0-1) behind a balanced rushing effort that saw four different players find the end zone.

Jeremiah Harris led the way with a pair of rushing touchdowns while Mitchell Hicks contributed on both sides of the ball. On top of a rushing score, Hicks snagged two interceptions, one of which went the other way for a touchdown.

Gauge Havner and Allen Davis also scored touchdowns for Brinkley (2-0), with both finishing their respective scores by converting the ensuing two-point conversion.