Bryant’s Texas test stopped by weather

SHREVEPORT -- Earlier in the week, Bryant Coach Buck James expressed how he and his top-ranked Hornets were looking forward to the opportunity to face Texas power Denton Ryan on Friday at Independence Stadium.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans.

The showdown between the two schools was cancelled after thunderstorms and lightning rolled through the Shreveport area Friday night.

The decision to call the game, which was the opener of a two-day, four-game slate at the Battle of the Border Classic, came at 8:20 p.m Central. after a brief conference between event officials.

"We're sick about it," Bryant Coach Buck James said of the cancellation. "We really wanted to play, but they wouldn't let us play because of the circumstances. But we really wanted to play this game."

Kickoff was scheduled for 7:30 p.m., but a lightning strike was sighted in the area at approximately 6:45 p.m. That, in turn, meant at least a 30-minute wait before original plans resumed. However, game time was still on track until another strike was spotted at 7:15 p.m. In addition, periodic downpours of rain pelted the stadium as well, which made the situation even more perilous.

Both Bryant (1-0) and Denton Ryan (0-1) were ushered back into their respective locker rooms following the initial delay and never returned to the field.

James was notably disappointed afterwards because he viewed the matchup against one of Texas' top programs as a chance to test his Hornets, who've won four consecutive Class 7A state titles and have beaten 43 of their past 44 opponents.

"We wanted to see what we were really about," James said. "I know [Denton Ryan] wanted to play, too. It's definitely not what either team wanted, but it didn't look like [weather] was going anywhere, though."

While the battle with Denton Ryan didn't go as planned, Bryant will get a chance to play another top-tier opponent next week when it takes on Class 5A No. 1 Little Rock Parkview on Sept. 9. Parkview (1-0) was idle Friday night.