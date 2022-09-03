



DEAR CAR TALK: We have a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe and are very happy with it.

Even though we don't have problems with the car, I do have a question concerning the backup cameras. I understand how the back and side cameras work. But, how does the overhead camera work?

I've noticed that we can see an overhead view of our driveway when we are backing out of the garage. How do they do that? Got any ideas? — Jake

DEAR READER: Don't worry, that's just Bill Gates' drones hovering over your car. They've been there ever since you got vaccinated, Jake.

The bird's-eye view camera is pretty cool, isn't it? As you've probably noticed, your car has four little cameras: one on the front grill, one near the back license plate holder and one on each side-view mirror.

On a lot of cars, these cameras will activate individually, in context — the rear camera when you shift into reverse or the front camera when you're parking, and a distance sensor picks up another car near your front bumper.

The overhead shot is done by stitching all four of those camera shots together. They know the size of your car. That never changes. So, they're able to create an image of your car in the right proportion to the camera images, and then show you all four images around that imaginary car.

So, the car on your screen isn't real (note that it always lacks bird droppings). It's a made-up, stationary image. But the views on all sides of that picture are real. And it works. It's as if you're looking down from the top of your car and seeing what's on all sides of it as you move.

If memory serves, I think Nissan was the first company to come up with it. And when I first saw it, I said, wow, everyone should do this.

And now they do. And it has saved untold numbers of tulip beds, Jake.

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: In high school, I drove a 1946 CJ2 Willys Jeep. In 1992, I upgraded to a 1948 model and used it for construction hauling. I'd put the windshield down and use it to carry all sorts of materials, including 24-foot 2 x 12s.

Now in my 70s, I had the Willys fully restored, but it makes a loud whine that the restoration guys can't figure out. The transmission was replaced, but when I step on the clutch while cruising at a speedy 35 mph, the noise stops. Someone suggested the "throw out" bearing.

Living in the San Antonio area, there are a lot of former military, like me, who love to see the Jeep, "Arnold," on the streets with me waving. Sad to hear the loud whine instead of the purr I know he could be making.

Love your column. Have any ideas for me? — Maj. Pete

DEAR READER: I love the image of you carrying 24-foot-long boards, Pete. Did you ever consider entering the Jeep Pole Vault Competition?

I don't think it's a bad throw out bearing. That would make more of a clicking or flapping noise when you step on the clutch. Your noise does the opposite. It stops when you step on the clutch.

It sounds to me more like a bad differential. That's the classic source of a siren-like whining noise while accelerating.

When my late brother Tom's differential started going bad in his 1967 Suburban, he hid in the basement for two weeks. He was convinced the cops were following him everywhere.

A differential noise will stop when you let off the accelerator — or when you depress the clutch. Try leaving the clutch alone and lifting off the gas. If that makes the whining noise stop — or sound significantly different — then the gears in one of your differentials could be worn out, or a differential may have run out of oil.

If the noise doesn't stop when you lift off the gas but only when you step on the clutch, the next step would be to put the Jeep on the lift. If you can duplicate the noise on the lift with an assistant "driving" the car, it should be very easy to walk around underneath the car and figure out where the noise is coming from. And you'll have to hope it's not the transmission.

But if it is, I hear the 1949s were really nice, Pete. Good luck.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com



