CARLISLE 68, DECATUR 0

CARLISLE -- Using a balanced attack, Carlisle (2-0) rolled over Decatur (0-2).

Jason Sullivan rushed for 142 yards on four carries for the Bison.

Holden Jones completed both of his pass attempts, which went to Gabe Boyle, for 57 yards. Jones also ran twice for 46 yards.

Jontae Farmer gained 59 yards on four carries, and Lawson Petrus had a 46-yard carry.