Carr, Conway dance past Bentonville





CONWAY -- Jamarion Carr liked to dance. A lot.

His dad started calling him Boogie when Carr was just three years old, and the nickname has stuck with him since.

The moniker was apt for the Conway running back Friday night as he boogied his way all over the Bentonville defense, leading the Wampus Cats past the Tigers 44-35 at John McConnell Stadium.

Conway rushed for 190 yards in the second half alone and Carr finished with 199 yards on 21 carries and 3 touchdowns to seal a victory for the Wampus Cats in their season opener.

"His last carry is just as good as his first carry," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said of Carr. "He's just as good in the fourth quarter as he is in the first quarter, and it's amazing to see a talent like that."

The Wampus Cats outgained Bentonville 321-261 in the opening half, but two missed opportunities inside the Tigers' 10-yard line had Conway down 21-20 at intermission.

Carr and the Wampus Cats needed just more than two minutes to grab a 27-21 lead out of the break, using tempo to push the ball 59 yards in 37 seconds after Bentonville (1-1) went three-and-out on its opening series of the half.

The Tigers then went back in front 28-27 on a slick 9-yard pass from Carter Nye through traffic to Kaden York, only for Conway (1-0) to go 80 yards in less than two minutes and retake the lead for good at 34-28.

But Carr wasn't done asserting himself. Bentonville went three-and-out again, and just before the end of the third quarter, Conway's tailback found a lane up the middle on a draw play, running 49 yards nearly untouched to give the Wampus Cats their biggest lead of the night at 41-28.

"We knew they were going to give the ball to [Carr]," Tigers Coach Jody Grant said, whose team has allowed a combined 90 points in its first two games this season. "I would, too. He's a stud. ... That young man broke multiple tackles and extended multiple plays, and he's a gifted young man. But we've still got to be able to tackle better than we did tonight."

Bentonville clawed back to within a possession, marching 88 yards on 15 plays in just under five minutes at the start of the fourth quarter to cut Conway's lead to 41-35.

But the Wampus Cats continued to pound away with the ground game and set up got into field-goal range with a little more than five minutes remaining. Kicker Adrian Mejia then did the rest, making a 32-yard field goal from the left hash -- his third make on three tries -- to salt things away.

Fimple said he looked long and hard for a game last week but came up empty, and he admitted late Friday night that his team needed time to settle into things.

When they did, Fimple didn't have to tell his Wampus Cats anything.

"It was just us realizing that we were the better team," Carr said. "We had to go out there and prove it to everybody, to the state. ... We knew ourselves that we had to get it together and get the win."





