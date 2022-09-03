Church notes: Sonday Riders meet Sept. 11 at Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts Sunday service at 10 a.m. and offers these Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women's Bible Study: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lower Level.

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday morning services at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. Sunday School for all age children is in the lower level at 9:45 a.m., and the Adult Bible Class is also at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3).

The "Sonday Riders" will meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 in the front parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding in Arkansas.

GriefShare classes will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesdays in the library until Nov. 15. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., opens its Food Pantry Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. to Benton County residents.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., is a warm and welcoming faith community which seeks to reach out to provide God's love to our neighbors, near and far. In-person service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The men of PCBV will host another blood drive on Sept. 2. The Bloodmobile will be in the church parking lot from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Church members can sign up at the table in Connector Hallway. Community members should call the church office to make an appointment to donate blood.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The early service is outside, weather permitting, and the 11 a.m. service is in Fellowship Hall and live-streamed on YouTube. The church nursery in Upper Knox is available from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m. Children meet in Lower Knox. The adult Bible study, led by Dennis Brewer and Jane Steinkraus, meets in Calvin 203. The Thoughtful Christians class, led by co-pastor the Rev. Dr. Phil Butin and Derrik Olsen, meets in the church library and on Zoom. Beginning Sept. 11, the Open Door Class for adults and youth, led by co-pastor the Rev. Jan Butin, will meet in Upper Witherspoon.

First Fellowship seniors group will meet at Butterfield Trail Village Lodge at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 8 for fellowship and 12:15 p.m. for lunch. Speakers are from Circles NWA, which works to increase upward mobility for people in poverty. Call the church office for lunch cost and reservations.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, awaits the arrival of their recently selected pastor, the Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold, She will preach her first sermon for the church on Oct. 9.

Until Arnold arrives, Sunday morning services will continue, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on You Tube and through the church's website, fpcspringdale.org. Interim Pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost will lead services. Communion will be offered this Sunday, Sept. 4.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during services.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Presbyterian Women will meet at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 6 at the church.

Adult chancel choir will begin practicing at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Handbell practice will resume on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. Children's Choir will also resume this fall under the direction of Lacy Hampton.

Sunday School will kick off with a potluck breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11. Bring your favorite breakfast dish to share and enjoy this time to fellowship with your church family. Fall classes for adults, children and youth will begin Sept. 18.

Opportunities for youth/student discipleship will include Sunday School study of "LIVE Simple Truths" – connecting the dots between Scripture and issues teens face living in the 21st century. These classes will be led by new temporary youth coordinator, Clayton Wormington. Additionally, Sacred Shakes is held one Sunday a month from 4-6 p.m. when youth are invited to join Loretta Mansell at a local venue for ice cream and fellowship.

Each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex, First Presbyterian Church has Samaritan Fridays. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

