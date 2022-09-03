Boys & Girls Club sets golf event

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host Golf Fore Kids, an annual 4-man scramble at the Pine Bluff Country Club on Oct. 14. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the scramble at 9 a.m.

The registration fee is $400 per team and includes cart fee, a gift, and lunch. There will be a hole-in-one prize, games, raffle and other activities, according to a news release.

The registration deadline is Oct. 7. Details: boysgirlsclubjc.org or info@boysgirlsclubjc.or or (870) 850-7500. The title sponsor is Saracen Casino Resort.

Covid shot clinic set at senior center

Covid-19 vaccines will be available at the Strachota Senior Citizens Center fro 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13.

AFMC (Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care), Arkansas Department of Health and Strachota are partnering to offer the free Pfizer vaccines to people ages 12 and older.

First doses and booster shots will be available. No appointment is necessary. Although vaccines are free, participants are asked to bring their insurance cards if available.

Participants are asked to bring their covid-19 vaccine card if they're requesting a second shot or booster. If they don't have cards they can contact the health department to obtain copies, according to a news release.

Raven's Nest pantry to open

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Sept. 10 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away.

Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and an equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

New Hope pantry opens Sept. 16

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 9605 U.S. 65 South at Moscow, will open its food pantry Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. Food will be given to households with children 18 years old and under through the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) Program. Also, food will be available to anyone without restrictions with picture ID from the food pantry ministry.

New Hope will hand out food on a first come, first served basis until it's all gone. The New Hope Food Pantry ministry is partnered with the Arkansas Food Bank TANF program. For pre-registration for the TANF Program call (870) 209-3711.