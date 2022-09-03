CONWAY CHRISTIAN 47, BAPTIST PREP 0

Potent offense and a stout defensive performance spurred Conway Christian (1-1) to a nonconference road win over Baptist Prep (0-2) in Little Rock.

Cooper Johnson paced the Eagles by running for two touchdowns of 7 and 14 yards and catching a 30-yard scoring pass from Jeryn Thomas.

Brady Domokos contributed an 8-yard touchdown run and also hauled in a 53-yard reception for a touchdown from Hudson Welch. Aaron Loveless scored on a 6-yard touchdown run.

Defensively, the Eagles intercepted three passes. Brady Johnson picked off two passes and ran one back 60 yards for a touchdown. Bryce Keathley also intercepted a pass for Conway Christian.

Garrison Greer and Coleton Loper each logged a sack.