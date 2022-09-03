Marriage Licenses

Wesley Litchford, 57, and Anita Main, 57, both of North Little Rock.

Danny Simpson, 35, and Keyanna Home, 35, both of Little Rock.

James Church, 36, and Kristen Patterson, 28, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Griffin, 28, and Sydney Meyer, 27, both of Little Rock.

Derrick Wilbert, 59, of Little Rock, and Sherrell McGee, 44, of North Little Rock.

Keith Gasparro, 26, and Timberlee Pratt, 27, both of Ward.

Tierney Linville, 27, andd Caleb Davenport, 28, both of Maumelle.

Alexander Barnes, 31, and Theresa Niemczyk, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Jeason Campos, 24, and Arisbeth Juarez, 26, both of Little Rock.

J'Lisa Woodard, 21, and Garrison Givens, 23, both of Little Rock.

Willie Ferguson, 60, and Debra Greer, 59, both of Little Rock.

Pauline Davis, 59, and Victor Killingsworth, 60, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3155 Nelson Romero v. Claudia Moreno de Romero.

22-3156 Samantha Wallis v. Ricky Wallis.

22-3157 Jason Ralls v. Amanda Ralls.

22-3158 Jessica Lambertus v. Joshua Lambertus.

22-3160 Lorie Lemley v. Jeffrey Lemley.

22-3161 Paul Aku v. Laura Savage.

22-3162 Kenyetta Jefferson v. Kendra Howard.

22-3165 Antonio Davis v. Ashlei Davis.

22-3170 Earl Williams v. Lisa Williams.

22-3176 Latoya Young-Knowlton v. Terrance Knowlton.

GRANTED

21-4269 Allana Forbes v. Robert Ford.

22-402 Shirin Ali v. Sadiq Ali.