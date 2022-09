North Little Rock police are now investigating the death of a woman first reported Wednesday night as a homicide, according to a release from the department late Friday.

Officers arriving at 2308 N. Schaer St. just after 10:15 p.m. Wednesday discovered the body of a woman later identified as 69-year-old Matilda Howard inside the home, the release stated.

Police considered the death suspicious and sent Howard's body to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.