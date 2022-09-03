Ex-Burma leader gets 3 more years in prison

A military-controlled court in Burma sentenced deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three more years in prison for alleged election fraud in the 2020 general elections, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The conviction Friday was the fifth verdict against the Nobel peace laureate since the military topped her civilian government in a coup in February 2021, said the person who asked not to be named as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

The latest sentencing brought Suu Kyi's jail terms to a total of 20 years and she's awaiting verdicts on eight other charges.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

Deposed President Win Myint and former government office minister Min Thu were also sentenced to three years each on the same charge as Suu Kyi.

The three leaders seemed to be in good health and Suu Kyi's legal team is preparing to appeal the verdict, the person said.

The junta led by Min Aung Hlaing declared the elections in 2020 as rigged even though international observers said it was mostly free and fair. Suu Kyi's party had won more than 80% of the seats in the elections.

On the same day, the regime handed one-year prison sentence to former U.K. ambassador Vicky Bowman and her Burmese husband Htein Lin, a former political prisoner, for breaching immigration laws, the BBC reported.

They were arrested at their home in Yangon last week, and the junta court pronounced the verdict much earlier than expected.

The authorities also warned foreigners to apply for visa extension at least one month ahead of the expiration date.

Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, the lead spokesman for the ruling State Administration Council, didn't answer multiple calls seeking comments.