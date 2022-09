FARMINGTON 38, SPRINGDALE 20

FARMINGTON — 5A-West member Farmington (2-0) punched above their weight, taking down 7A-West Spring-dale (0-2).

Cameron Vanzant led a potent Cardinals offensive attack by completing 11 of 14 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns, including an 89-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter to wide receiver Jagger Gordon. Gordon also caught a 2-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter from Cooper Gardenhire.