Farmington United Methodist Church gets first female senior pastor

What does a person do who wants to "straight on love people"?

Annie Lankford, 50, Farmington United Methodist Church's first female senior pastor, was installed last month. She says she's "always" had the call to be a pastor but "pushed it down." She says she didn't allow herself to fully acknowledge it because "that's what my dad did!"

Actually, Lankford is a fourth-generation Methodist pastor. Her great-grandfather, Hamilton Ridgeway Burton, was a circuit rider pastor in Indiana. Her grandfather, the Rev. Dr. Bill Burton, served as a pastor but also took on larger administrative duties, serving as Methodist district superintendent in the Indiana Conference and then as dean of the Iliff School of Theology in Denver. Her father, the Rev. Larry Burton, veered slightly yet again, in his case toward academics as a professor of theology at Harvard and as dean of the Boston University School of Theology.

Lankford says she lived in Boston during her formative years, and it was in Boston in 1990, upon graduation from high school, that she delivered her first sermon to members of Old South Church, a congregation of the United Church of Christ.

Despite that success, she says she still pushed down her instinct to pastor and instead earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English at Milliken University in Decatur, Ill., in 1993, and then a juris doctor in 1997 at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago.

She moved to Little Rock in 1996 with her first husband, and in 2006, she hung a shingle on her own law office, which she operated until 2021.

Despite success, Lankford says she felt like she was trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. She says working as an attorney had its satisfactions, but it didn't allow her to love on people the way she wanted.

She says her moment of clarity dawned in 2018 when she had success in organizing adult learning for the Methodist Church's Central District. She says the district superintendent recognized her natural abilities and encouraged her to become a pastor.

In 2019, she took on a second job as associate pastor with First United Methodist Church in North Little Rock and also began working on a master's degree in divinity with Iliff School of Theology. She graduated "with distinction" this June.

Now, Lankford and husband Jack live in Farmington. Between them, they have five children, one of whom is still at home.

Lankford says she loves Northwest Arkansas and her congregation, which is "committed to Christ" and the church. She says church members have welcomed her with open arms.

She is especially proud of her congregants' mission outreach projects, notably the Back to School Bonanza, recently concluded, and feeding people. She says, "I've never seen anything like it."

The Back to School Bonanza, held the evening of Aug. 4, provided free backpacks with supplies, school physicals and inoculations, free haircuts, new underwear and socks and a pair of tennis shoes for each student. Families were given a free pizza to take home for supper that night.

When it comes to feeding people, FUMC hosts a food pantry giveaway the third Saturday of each month with help from Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. In addition, the church, on its own, has a drive-through food pickup every Thursday.

Lankford calls her flock a "purple congregation," because she and her church members see themselves as a "social justice denomination," who want people to make connections in small groups and feel welcomed. Lankford says social justice is what John Wesley had in mind when he founded the Methodist arm of the Protestant church.

She says this has allowed FUMC to avoid the controversy that riddles a number of Methodist congregations in the United States. She says she doesn't worry about who people love or choose to spend their lives with. Her job is to love all people and to welcome them to Christ so that FUMC is "a safe and affirming congregation for all" with "no judgement."

Lankford qualifies this a bit by adding that she and her congregation are governed by the Methodist Book of Discipline, and they are duty bound to follow those rules, but "we can work to change it." She adds: "Whose job is it to judge? Not me. That's God, not me. We are disciples of Christ and we seek to create more disciples. That is the guide for determining what FUMC does or doesn't do."

Lankford says she is good with technology, and one of her projects is updating and reconfiguring FUMC's website and social media accounts.

She is also a marathon runner. She says she began running around 30 years ago and has run in a quite a few full and half marathons, including Boston and Disney. Her next one will be in November in Madison, Wis., where her parents live.

Lankford says in her new career, she has found her place, her fit. She's only ever wanted to love people, and now she can to her heart's desire.

Annie Lankford, back right, stands with her family for a holiday photo: (back, left) George Lankford, Jackson Lankford, Jack Lankford, Annie Lankford; (middle, left) Mary Margaret Lankford, Beth Dougherty; (front, left) Cate Thompson, Sam Dougherty.



Annie Lankford, pastor of Farmington United Methodist Church, will serve as chaplain for the Farmington Cardinals' football team this year. She shared a selfie taken with the team in the background.


