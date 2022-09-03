Freeman’s 4 scores lift Joe T. Robinson

In not quite a half of play, Joe T. Robinson running back Noah Freeman's big night running the ball was cut short by weather.

With 4:03 left in the first half Friday night at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock, the game was stopped with the Senators leading Forrest City 28-0 and sitting at the Mustangs' 30-yard line. About 30 minutes later, the game was called.

Coming off a one-sided 55-29 loss to Pulaski Academy, the defending Class 4A champion Senators started slow against Forrest City, which had a 58-12 loss to Mills in its opener.

The Senators' first drive was stopped when Daniel Rolfe recovered the third fumble of the series at the Forrest City 44. Four plays later, the Senators' Gabriel Bonner returned an interception 50 yards that set up Freeman's 10-yard touchdown run. Sophomore John Tait kicked the extra point to make the score 7-0.

With 1:55 left in the first quarter, Freeman broke away on a 56-yard for this second touchdown. Tait's extra point made it 14-0.

After an interception by Chase Nichols, Freeman added his third touchdown on a 15-yard run. Tait made it 21-0.

Jaden Dotson's interception set up another Freeman 15-yard touchdown run. Tait made the extra-point attempt to make the score 28-0 with 8:19 left in the half.

Senior Evans O'Lamiey recovered a Forrest City fumble at the Mustangs' 44 to try and set up the score that would set up the sportsmanship rule for the second half. But Robinson quarterback Quentin Murphy was intercepted in the end zone by Roshawd Washington when he was trying to hit Brandon Griel.

Nichols' 30-yard punt return set the Senators up at the Forrest City 30 when lightning to the northwest forced the stoppage of play.