Game will be decided between lines for Razorbacks, Bearcats

FAYETTEVILLE - To gauge today's Arkansas vs. Cincinnati season opener just read between the lines.

At 2:30 p.m. on ESPN at Reynolds Razorback Stadium Coach Luke Fickell's American Athletic Conference championship Cincinnati Bearcats bring the same starting offensive line bulldozing to last season's 13-1 while becoming the first Group of Five school breaking the Power Five monopoly into the 4-team College Football Playoff.

Except for graduated left offensive tackle Myron Cunningham, Coach Sam Pittman's Razorbacks start the same offensive line springing Arkansas to a surprising 9-4 last year.

Luke Jones, Cunningham's replacement, is a fifth-year senior who has played either backup guard and backup tackle every game the last two seasons. Now he joins senior right tackle Dalton Wagner, senior center Ricky Stromberg and fourth-year junior guards Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer on Arkansas' starting O-line.

Any worries about Jones starting?

"I'm not worried about him one bit," Pittman replied. "He'll be great. He'll do a really nice job."

He knows Cincinnati's O-line will, too.

"Any time you have them all coming back, you know that's that's a good thing," Pittman said. "They'll try to bloody your nose and come right at you. They're really good in pass protection."

Ditto, Arkansas' O-line off last year.

"We feel like that's a strength of our team," Pittman said. "I can't speak for Coach (Fickell) but I'm assuming he thinks that's the strength of their team. I do."

Fickell does.

"It's going to be a tough, nasty game," Fickell said.

The game could hinge on which defensive line best survives.

Arkansas graduated middle stuffing nose tackle John Ridgeway to the Dallas Cowboys and also graduated best pass-rushing end Tre Williams.

"Is our D-line better than it was a year ago with losing Ridgeway and Tre Williams?" Pittman asked rhetorically. "Can we be better than we were?"

With 6-3, 315 fifth-year senior tackle Isaiah Nichols leading the D-line and tackles redshirt freshman Cam Ball and Arkansas State transfer Terry Hampton emerging in preseason and versatile fourth-year junior Eric Gregory returning inside, Pittman seems most concerned filling Williams' pass rushing shoes.

"I'm not for sure," Pittman said, "that we have yet a proven defensive end that you just go, 'Wow, we're going to have to double him.' That's yet to be determined. I do think we have some inside guys that can push the pocket outside to our defensive ends. I feel like we've got a little bit more quick twitch through the middle than we had a year ago."

Senior Zach Williams and junior Jashaud Stewart start on the defensive ends with transfers Landon Jackson via LSU and Jordan Domineck via Georgia Tech next in line.

Against Cincinnati's O-line all 11 on defense need to be run-stoppers

"If I was Cincinnati, I would come in here and turn around and hand the football off and see if we can stop the run," Pittman said. "We'll see if we can or not."



