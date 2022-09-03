Georgia D aims for continued success

ATLANTA -- A significant chunk of Georgia's defense for the ages has moved on to the NFL.

Can we expect a major drop-off in 2022?

Don't count on it.

The reigning national champions still have plenty of talent on that side of the line, led by massive lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith, and defensive backs Kelee Ringo and Christopher Smith.

They'll get a chance to claim the spotlight when No. 3 Georgia opens the season today against No. 11 Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"I've been a Georgia fan all my life," Nolan Smith said. "That's one thing that's always been great around here, the Georgia defense. So I'm 100% not worrying about a drop-off. It's a standard. Just because we had a lot of guys leave last year, it's a standard of Georgia defense that we play at a high level."

Five players off Georgia's defense were drafted in the first round, including top overall pick Travon Walker. Three other defensive standouts were selected in the later rounds.

In all, Georgia had 15 players taken in the draft -- a record since the NFL went to a seven-round format.

The guy on the opposite sideline is certainly familiar with Georgia's ability to shut down opponents.

Dan Lanning served the last three years as Smart's co-defensive coordinator. Now, he's making his head coaching debut against a team he knows so well, having succeeded Mario Cristobal.

"There's definitely some feelings of excitement for me to go play a team that I care about and was a big part of for a long time," Lanning conceded.

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart, who agreed over the summer to a 10-year contract extension worth more than $110 million, downplayed the significance of facing a former member of his staff.

He's already done it with two other ex-assistants, beating Arkansas' Sam Pittman twice as well as knocking off South Carolina's Shane Beamer.

"Neither Dan nor I will be worried about each other during the game," Smart said. "It's not about that."

Lanning declined to name a starting quarterback, but the Bulldogs have a pretty good idea who they'll be facing.

Bo Nix transferred to Oregon after starting the past three seasons at Auburn, one of Georgia's biggest SEC rivals.

Nix is 0-3 against the Bulldogs.

"I know who the quarterback is going to be," Smart said. "I'm not worried about that."

There are no uncertainties about Georgia's QB.

Coming off a storybook season in which he was picked as offensive MVP in both playoff victories, former walk-on Stetson Bennett is back for his sixth college season.

It's quite a change to be the unquestioned starter after battling for playing time every other year.

"I'm probably a little bit more excited than I was this time last year," Bennett said.

FILE - Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia's football season is set to begin on Sept. 3, 2022, against Oregon. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)



FILE - Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Pac-12 Conference men's NCAA college football media day Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. Oregon first-year coach Lanning isn't dropping any clues about his starting quarterback this season. Fall camp has been a battle behind closed doors between transfer Bo Nix, redshirt freshmen Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)



FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, center, is greeted by his wife Mary Beth Smart, right, after a win over Florida in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia is No. 3 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, released Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

