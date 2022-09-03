HARDING ACADEMY 41, CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 14

CAMDEN -- A stellar passing performance by quarterback Owen Miller propelled Harding Academy (2-0) to a convincing victory over Camden Harmony Grove in nonconference action Friday.

Miller completed 24 of 29 passes for 296 yards and 3 touchdowns. All three scoring passes went to Kyler Hoover, including a 63-yard strike in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 14-6 lead that began with a 1-yard run by Heath Griffin.

Miller tossed two touchdown passes for 1o yards each in the second quarter to Hoover.

Harding Academy's Kyle Ferrie kicked field goals of 32 and 56 yards.

For Camden Harmony Grove, Caleb Johnson tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Landon Garrett in the first quarter and a 23-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.