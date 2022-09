HARRISON 20, MOUNTAIN HOME 7

HARRISON – Braden Long carried 27 times for 181 yards with a touchdown as Harrison (2-0) held on at home.

Mason Ketterman completed 8 of 12 passes for 43 yards and a touchdown for the Goblins, who led 13-7 at halftime. Lucas Dean added 46 yards on the ground on 16 carries for Harrison.

Cade Yates had a touchdown for Mountain Home (0-2).