A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run Friday morning on Arkansas 107 near Jacksonville, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Lawrence Gates, 22, of Jacksonville was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle around 7:40 a.m. on Arkansas 107 near Cleland Road.

The driver fled and Gates was pronounced dead at the scene.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that it was raining lightly at the time and the road was wet.