In the limelight





FAYETTEVILLE -- For the first time in a long time, a season-opening spotlight beams brightly on the University of Arkansas football team.

The No. 19 Razorbacks, a dark horse pick by many to challenge Alabama atop the SEC West, will host their most glamorous on-campus season-opener in years today against No. 23 Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Bearcats (13-1 in 2021) became the "it" team last season, the first Group of 5 school to crash the College Football Playoff under Coach Luke Fickell. The Razorbacks (9-4) posted their highest win total in 10 years in season two of Coach Sam Pittman's total transformation.

The "SEC Nation" crew has been on site since Friday to hype one of the three top-25 matchups in Week 1, along with Notre Dame at Ohio State and Georgia vs. Oregon.

"I think it's a big deal that 'SEC Nation' is here," Pittman said. "It's one of three top-25 matchups. We're on ESPN. Yeah, you want that for the program, publicity for the program. And obviously we want to be standing room only and those things, which I think we are."

The game will is approaching sellout status, which is reminiscent of the wild crowd of 74,531 for a 40-21 win over No. 15 Texas last Sept. 11.

Fickell noted the magnitude of the game in the first meeting between the programs.

"Obviously to start off with a game like this, on the road in a really crazy, hostile environment, is going to be unique for us," he said.

"I know our guys are incredibly excited. ... I'm excited for them, I'm excited for us. It's going to be obviously a great experience all around."

Arkansas will be ranked while facing a ranked opponent in the season-opener for just the fifth time in school history and the first time in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are 0-4 in those previous matchups.

No. 12 Arkansas fell 16-0 to No. 9 Ole Miss in Jackson, Miss., on Sept, 23, 1961, in the first such meeting. The No. 4 Razorbacks dropped a 34-28 decision to No. 10 Stanford and quarterback Jim Plunkett on Sept. 12, 1970, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

No. 4 Arkansas fell 31-10 to No. 8 Southern California in the 1972 season-opener on Sept. 9, also in Little Rock. And the No. 6 Razorbacks lost 23-17 at No. 10 Texas on Sept. 1, 1980.

So it has been 42 years since a matchup of this magnitude has taken place for Arkansas, and the Hogs would make history with a victory.

"We know it's going to be a competitive game," Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said. "We know it's going to be fun. The atmosphere is going to be fun and great.

"We're looking for a sold-out crowd just like the Texas game was. We're all just hyped and anxious to get out there in the stadium and play against another team."

Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon said the lead-up has been bristling with energy.

"First game of the year against a worthy ranked opponent like Cincinnati with a great coaching staff and great players," Catalon said. "We've been grinding for this moment since the offseason started."

Pittman summed up the Bearcats with this laurel: "They would do well in the SEC. I know that. ... We're playing a team that's every bit as good as we are."

The rankings for both teams only add to the hype, Catalon said.

"I would say I love it, because the attention's going to be on us and everybody's going to be watching us," he said. "There's going to be a sold-out crowd and there's going to be millions of people watching from their home. It doesn't get any better than that."

The Razorbacks return virtually every key piece, with the exception of ace receiver Treylon Burks, on an offense that ranked 27th in the nation with 441.7 yards per game and led all Power 5 teams in rushing with 227.8 yards per game.

The Bearcats are replacing their top quarterback in Desmond Ridder, their 1,300-yard rusher Jerome Ford and 884-yard receiver Alec Pierce. Senior Ben Bryant or sophomore Evan Prater will get the starting nod at quarterback behind an offensive front that returns all five starters.

Cincinnati is expected to be deep at running back, where Ryan Montgomery, Myles Montgomery and LSU transfer Corey Kiner lead the way. Fickell has touted the depth on his roster through years of solid recruiting.

"I say this to our guys all the time: They're not new faces," Fickell said. "A lot of these guys have been here. They just haven't been maybe the recognizable faces to a lot of other people."

The Razorbacks have not tackled to the ground in team settings during preseason practices, so the quality of their tackling will be under scrutiny.

"I'm old school in a lot of ways, I guess, because I'm old, but it never was a conversation of whether you're going to tackle to the ground in a scrimmage before until the last two or three years, and maybe five years," Pittman said.

"We feel like what we did is the best for our program and our kids to keep us as healthy. ... We're very physical in practice. So we felt like it was the best thing for us to keep our kids healthy as possible, and the opportunity to win the game with having our guys ready to play and tackle in individual. ... We feel like we'll tackle well."

Both teams have had to replace loads of talent on defense, though Pittman has touted having leadership on each level of the defense in veteran defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols, linebacker Bumper Pool and safeties Catalon and Simeon Blair.

Hardly anyone could have imagined when this game was scheduled in the summer of 2019 that both teams would be on roughly the same plateau: Cincinnati a dominator in the American Athletic Conference and a major player on the national scene, and Arkansas a trendy pick to push upward in the elite SEC West.

Fickell and the Bearcats had gone 11-2 in 2018, his second season, but they followed that with a 33-5 mark the past three years. Their only losses in that span have come against Ohio State, Memphis (twice), Georgia and Alabama.

The Razorbacks went 2-10 in 2018 and were winless in SEC play. They would repeat that record in 2019 under Chad Morris, laying the groundwork for Pittman's speedy rebuild.

The Razorbacks have had some premier season-openers in recent seasons, but that has been mainly due to the prowess of the opposing teams. Auburn was No. 6 and coming off an appearance in the final Bowl Championship Series title game for the 2014 opener at Auburn, ALa., to help jump start the fledgling SEC Network.

Georgia was No. 4 for the 2020 season-opener here, but that game was "gifted" to the Razorbacks from the SEC office due to the covid-19 scheduling changes.

Arkansas was last ranked for a season and home opener in 2015, when the No. 18 Razorbacks drilled Texas-El Paso 48-13 at Razorback Stadium.

Jefferson and Catalon said they hope the atmosphere today is reminiscent of the rout of Texas last season.

"Trying to keep the crowd engaged throughout the whole game," Jefferson said of the team's mindset. "They give us juice and we just feed off it, so it's very contagious to go in and have a sold-out crowd and an elite atmosphere."

Said Catalon, "It's something you dream of as a kid, to play in atmospheres like this. It's going to be something great for everybody to see and it's going to be a physical matchup between us and Cincinnati."





Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman leads a practice, Saturday, August 6, 2022 during a football practice at University of Arkansas practice football field in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)







Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell watches his team warm up before the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Alabama, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)





