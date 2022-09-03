• Shawn Hughes, a Tennessee park ranger, said "there is no other event like this in the world" as Standing Stone State Park prepares to host the National Rolley Hole Marbles Championship, celebrating a game of skill and strategy that involves shooting marbles into small holes in the ground while stymieing other teams.

• Kitty Block of the Humane Society anticipated "a future where no dogs will face that kind of fate" as the group removed the last 312 beagles from a troubled breeding facility in Virginia that sold dogs to animal testing labs, and they're bound for rescue sites across the country.

• Brian Brainard Wedgeworth of Florida was sentenced to nine years in prison for defrauding 30 women of $1.3 million by pretending to be a doctor on online dating services, with a prosecutor decrying "fraudsters who steal through overtures of affection."

• Robert David Douglas of Flowood, Miss., co-owner of a fat and oil recycling business, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in a scheme that discharged industrial waste into the city of Jackson's sewer system.

• Robert Mondragon of Florida is being held without bail on felony charges of defacing a monument, accused of three times leaving dead animals at a memorial for the victims of the Parkland school massacre.

• Jimmy Durocher, a survivor of one of Canada's notorious residential schools, said "lawmakers are now listening to our truths and seeking to work together towards reconciliation" as the Survivors' Flag was raised on Parliament Hill in recognition of the Indigenous people who were harmed.

• Raquel Sanchez, Spain's transportation minister, said the aim is "to help the pockets of the middle and working classes" as the government made train journeys of less than 300 kilometers, or 186 miles, free for the rest of the year.

• Bettina Petzold-Maehr, a lawmaker in Liechtenstein, couldn't help but laugh as two small earthquakes hit the tiny Alpine principality right in the middle of a debate over quake insurance, prompting a quick recess.

• Sanu Sherpa, a farmer-turned-mountain guide in Nepal who became the first person to climb each of the world's 14 highest peaks two times, is contemplating a life change, musing, "I think I want to quit climbing high mountains and travel to foreign countries as a tourist for a while."